CAI India Adds to its Leadership Team with Two New Hires Industry Veterans Damodaran Tharavath and Mathews Danavumkal to Lead Financial and Human Resources Operations

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the additions of Mathews Danavumkal and Damodaran Tharavath to the CAI India leadership team.

"We are pleased to welcome Damodaran and Mathews to our growing leadership team," said Ravi Kumar, CAI Country Head, India. "Collectively, Damodaran and Mathews bring extensive recruitment, human resources, and financial management experience fortifying our team's position at the forefront of the data center, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries across India."

Mathews joins as HR and Recruitment Head and brings 35 years of experience shaping company diversity and inclusion, workforce planning, and recruiting.

"CAI's standard of excellence in both its offerings and culture is well positioned to deliver leading expertise on mission critical facilities and manufacturing regulation in India," said Mathews. "I am excited to lead CAI India's human resources department with a focus on building a world-class culture and fostering an inclusive environment to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best talent to serve our clients."

Damordaran joins as Head of Finance and Administration, bringing extensive experience working with international teams to enhance productivity and processes to increase business outcomes. Previously, he worked as a finance controller, where he supported all financial, commercial, and IT related aspects for the business and led three mergers to contribute to company cost savings.

"I look forward to working with Ravi and the CAI India executive team as we develop the inherent value of CAI India. said Tharavath. "I see great opportunity in the company's commissioning, regulatory, and manufacturing offerings and am excited to advance CAI India through the scale-up of its corporate finance operations and guide the company's corporate strategy to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we are an international team of 750 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

