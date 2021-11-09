Digi-Key, Seeed Studio and Machinechat Introduce Industry's First Private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box Solutions

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has partnered with Seeed Studio and Machinechat to launch the industry's first private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Digi-Key is the exclusive distributor of the industry’s first-ever private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions from Machinechat and Seeed Studio.

"Digi-Key is proud to be the exclusive global source for these turnkey, industry-first LoRaWAN solutions," said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business solutions at Digi-Key. "Wireless connectivity technologies like LoRaWAN are leading the way for mass adoption of IoT, and we are excited to inspire developers and systems integrators around the world with many new possibilities available to them with these solutions."

The ready-to-use solutions combine Seeed Studio's industrial-grade LoRaWAN (Long Range Wide Area Network) IoT sensors and gateways with Machinechat® JEDI Pro Seeed Studio Edition software, allowing for rapid IoT deployments and enhanced security features that give users complete control over device data, ultimately saving time and reducing technical complexity and costs. The first LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solution is focused on rapid deployment of smart agriculture and precision farming projects.

"For more than 13 years, Seeed Studio has been at the forefront of introducing innovative IoT enablement solutions," said Eric Pan, CEO of Seeed Studio. "By bundling our award-winning SenseCAP LoRaWAN hardware solutions with Machinechat's innovative and easy-to-use software, Digi-Key customers worldwide will be able to build and deploy robust, private LoRa IoT deployments in days versus weeks."

"Machinechat is thrilled to be part of this partnership with Digi-Key Electronics, a worldwide leader in offering the best of breed and innovative technologies for IoT, and Seeed Studio, a global leader in IoT enablement hardware," said Sanjeev Datla, CEO of Machinechat. "Our combined private LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions enable systems integrators and enterprise IT teams to rapidly transform their ideas into transformational IoT digital projects."

Seeed Studio SenseCAP LoRaWAN Solutions

Designed for commercial IoT applications, including smart agriculture, precision farming, and smart city use cases, SenseCAP's industrial-grade LoRaWAN sensors, data logger, and gateway solutions are designed for rapid installation and deployment. Features include:

Support for LoRaWAN protocol Class A

Ultra-wide-distance transmission: up to 10km line of sight

Support for multiple ISM bands: EU868, US915, AU915, AS923

Support for Ethernet backhaul; cellular optional

Industrial grade protection: IP66 enclosure, suitable for outdoor applications and able to operate in temperatures from -40℃ to +70℃ (up to 85℃ for SenseCAP sensors)

High reliability and stability

Sensor battery life of 3+ years

Machinechat® JEDI Pro Seeed Studio Edition

Machinechat's JEDI Pro Seeed Studio Edition is the industry's most affordable IoT data monitoring and visualization software. Designed specifically for commercial IoT deployments, Machinechat JEDI Pro Seeed Studio Edition features include:

Ingest data from Seeed Studio's SenseCAP LoRa sensors using the integrated Seeed Studio data collector (Chirpstack installation required).

Ingest data from virtually any device or sensor using integrated HTTP API server, TCP server and MQTT broker.

Configure dashboards to visualize real time and historical data with line, area, tile, radial and data grid charts.

Monitor data using integrated rules engine to trigger email notifications, SMS or execute external scripts (*email notification requires SMTP server. SMS requires Twilio account).

Monitor whether devices and machines are online.

Apply your custom business logic to IoT data through data collector and action plug-ins.

Virtual data sensor allows developers and integrators to simulate project deployment scenarios

Low code – focus on configuring, not coding.

Single application binary that runs as a service with integrated database and managed local data storage.

Modern browser-based user interface with SSL support and role-based user management

Supports up to 200 devices/sensors.

Available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Raspberry Pi and BeagleBone® platforms.

For more information about the LoRaWAN-in-a-Box solutions, visit here.

About Machinechat

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Machinechat's mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT data management solutions that dramatically reduce the cost and time spent developing and deploying IoT projects. Leveraging software-defined networking principles, Machinechat's easy-to-use and affordable solutions enable IoT solution architects, developers and networking OEMs to quickly add data collection, processing of streaming data, data monitoring, and policy-based data management to their products and solutions. Machinechat is the developer of the JEDI One and JEDI Pro software solutions. Learn more at www.machinechat.io.

About Seeed Studio

Seeed Studio, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has been serving the global developer community since 2008, by providing open technology and agile manufacturing services, with the mission to make hardware more accessible and lower the threshold for hardware innovation. With Shenzhen's vast resources and trusted technology and distribution partners around the world, Seeed strives to be the most integrated platform for creating hardware solutions for IoT, edge AI applications. By integrating the latest technology resources, Seeed offers the next generation hardware to help emerging applications scale.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

