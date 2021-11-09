Oakwood Living Debuts in the US, Offering Residents Multifamily Living in Key Destinations New brand in the Oakwood portfolio delivers on well-appointed long-term stay accommodations that promote good living

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakwood , the internationally renowned hospitality brand, announced today the debut of Oakwood Living, a new portfolio offering that delivers on multifamily living in the post-pandemic world with a focus on extended-stay accommodations, select services and amenities that allow residents to live like a local.

Built on the belief that good living can be achieved with the freedom to live life on one's own terms, Oakwood Living allows guests to live well in an environment that enables them to care for themselves and their environment, while staying rooted in a good community.

With facilities targeted at young families and professionals, whom apart from seeking a convenient address perfectly positioned for both work and play within a community, also want long term leases with flexible terms, Oakwood Living offers up the perfect balance to live well with the option to work remotely or simply experience or explore a new destination. Located in Dallas, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; Los Angeles and Redwood City, California; residents can choose from a number of unfurnished residential options situated in engaging communities that offer key amenities including a dedicated resident's lounge, outdoor BBQ, spacious fitness centers, as well as tech-enabled lifestyle services through Hello, Alfred, an app that provides residents with regular events and experiences that support their lifestyles.

Taking inspiration from the organic shape of roots and a location map indicator, the new brand spots a representative logo that visually tells of its story, in earthy colors of leave and tree that support the call for residents to stay rooted with an Oakwood Living property.

"At Oakwood, we have identified a rising opportunity to augment our positioning in the unfurnished multifamily accommodation sector with long-term lease options that still allow for flexibility. Oakwood Living signifies our dedication to the U.S. market and is a milestone moment in our portfolio's growth," said Dean Schreiber, chief executive officer of Oakwood. "We've strategically selected our inaugural locations where open palettes are extended to our future residents in the heart of active communities. Not only will they be able to create a personal space that truly inspires, we hope that it will also allow them to live authentically like a local."

Oakwood Living locations offer a variety of amenities to deliver on their lifestyle commitment to residents including a dedicated pet run, built-in kitchens, in-unit washer and dryers, communal recreational facilities to foster connection, 24/7 package locker access, dedicated lounge with workspaces and more. Each Oakwood Living location offers a tight-knit sense of community, redefining multifamily living.

Resident applications for move-ins to newly rebranded properties Oakwood Living Dallas Uptown, Oakwood Living Miracle Mile, Oakwood Living Raleigh Brier Creek and Oakwood Living Redwood City are now available.

For more information about Oakwood Living, please visit: Oakwood.com/Oakwood-Living

About Oakwood®

Oakwood®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is a leading brand in hospitality management. A pioneer of the extended stay segment, Oakwood manages a global portfolio of award-winning properties that combine the space and comfort of a private residence with the thoughtful services and amenities of a hotel, ideal for both short and extended stays. Through this specially crafted Oakwood experience that spans accommodation options comprising elegantly-furnished serviced apartments, residential units and hotels, guests are invited to feel a sense of belonging, familiarity and reassurance whenever they stay at any Oakwood property around the world. For more information, please visit www.Oakwood.com.

