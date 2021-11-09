Panasonic Announces Compact, Lightweight LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35) for the LUMIX S Series

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35), as the fourth addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard. A total of four F1.8 fixed focal length lenses from the LUMIX S Series including 85mm(S-S85), 50mm(S-S50), 24mm(S-S24) and the new 35mm(S-S35) lens feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use. The center of gravity of these lenses is comparable, allowing easy and quick exchanging of lenses with minimum balance adjustment when the camera is on a gimbal. Consistent diameter also enables the use of common filters, and users will benefit from its descriptive performance.

LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 lens

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is comprised of eleven lens elements in nine groups including three aspherical lenses and three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses. The use of three aspherical lenses realizes both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. The ED lenses also effectively suppress chromatic aberration. The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8is suitable for versatile situations including landscapes, snapshots and portraits. Minimum focusing distance of 0.24m also produces high-quality close-ups.

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation, working with the camera's high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring, while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity, or the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum, can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation. The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, the lens achieves professional quality video recording.

With its approximately 295g compact size and light weight, the LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX's smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant*1 design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

To further strengthen the S-Series lens system, development is underway for a new 18 mm ultra wide angle fixed focal length lens with F1.8 large aperture. Alongside the development of new lenses, firmware update programs*2 are also available for the conventional S-R70200, S-E70200, S-R70300 and S-R24105 lenses to improve the stability of Image Stabilizer during video recording. In addition, image stabilization performance of Dual I.S. 2 has been increased from 6.5 stops to 7.5 stops*3 for photoshoot when the S-R24105 is mounted on the LUMIX S1H, S1R or S1.

Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to further expansion of L-Mount lens lineup, as well as the enhancement of performance, to fulfill the needs and maximize satisfaction of customers.

*1 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

*2 Firmware update programs for S-R70200(Ver.1.2), S-E70200(Ver.1.1), S-R70300(Ver.1.1) and S-R24105(Ver.1.2) are available at https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/download/index4.html

*3 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=105mm.] Performance is guaranteed when the S-R24105 is mounted on the LUMIX S1H, S1R or S1, as of November 9, 2021.

L-Mount is a trademark or registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The LUMIX S 35mm F1.8 (S-S35) will be available at the end of November for $699.99.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at. https://na.panasonic.com/us

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:

Internet http:// us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix

Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa

Panasonic Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America