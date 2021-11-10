Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational 2021 Virtual Conference on November 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational virtual investor conference on November 16, 2021.

Color Star is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors, followed by a guided question and answer session. The event details are as follows:

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Time: 10:20am-10:50am EST

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PW18qRsVSh6VG5ocXzcQcw

Diamond Equity Research brings a wide distribution network and experience connecting small capitalization companies and investors. Diamond Equity Research's history of successful events and small capitalization research provides a strong base to run successful virtual conferences and assist emerging growth issuers with visibility. At the conference, each presenting company is assigned to a 20-minute presentation and Q&A session, and a recorded and subsequently archived webcast will be available to institutional and retail investors. Each presenting company will receive a detailed investor attendee list from the presentation. The conference further provides an opportunity for Diamond Equity Research's analysts and issuers to interact. Investors may register for the conference at: https://www.diamondequityresearch.com/conferences/.

The CEO of Color Star, Mr. Basil Wilson, commented: "We are pleased to be attending the Diamond Equity Research conference again and look forward to our presentation. This should be a nice opportunity to raise visibility for Color Star with a group of targeted micro and small cap investors. We are excited to share recent developments regarding Color Star with the financial community and to continue to connect with prospective and current shareholders."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.