ComboCurve Continues Remarkable Growth Supporting the Most Innovative Energy Companies in Transforming Their Business Series A financing led by top tier venture and energy industry veterans will support ongoing rapid growth

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based ComboCurve, Inc. ("ComboCurve"), a cutting-edge cloud-based energy software platform, announced its ongoing growth in supporting leading energy companies in transforming their businesses and creating unparalleled value. ComboCurve is rapidly growing its suite of offerings to consolidate workflows into a best-in-class operating system for the energy industry.

"In a little over a year since launching our product, we have signed over 130 clients, including 20 public companies. The energy industry is keen on adopting premier technology, and we are laser-focused on driving value and success for our customers," said Armand Paradis, CEO of ComboCurve.

"ComboCurve is a cornerstone in our technology platform that enables us to routinely forecast production and economically evaluate over 20,000 wells on a quarterly basis. Just as importantly, ComboCurve's open architecture enables us to integrate the results into our Salesforce IT hub to manage our operations as a whole. This would not be possible without ComboCurve's team of engineers providing impeccable support to our technical staff," said Chris Beato, CEO of Rocking WW Minerals and Exaro Energy.

To support the company's ongoing growth and product development, ComboCurve is also announcing the closing of its eight-figure Series A financing. The round was led by leading venture capital partners and energy industry leaders, and the proceeds will be invested in delivering an ambitious product roadmap and supporting the Company's exponentially growing customer base.

"We are incredibly excited with our continued expansion and proud of our entire team which continues to execute flawlessly. Our vision of superior product and support has been our north star from the beginning," said Jeremy Gottlieb, President of ComboCurve.

The Company is hiring an additional 30-50 people for technology, business development, and customer success.

ComboCurve is the energy operating system that unifies forecasting, type curves, scheduling, reserves, economics, and GHG emissions reporting in an intuitive cloud-based collaborative platform. For more information, please visit https://www.combocurve.com/.

