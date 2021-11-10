GEODIS Names Tom Drury Executive Vice President of Strategic Development of the Americas Region

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading transport and logistics provider GEODIS today announced that Tom Drury has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Development of the Americas region. Drury will succeed Fred Loeffel, who will retire at the end of 2021 after nearly 36 years with GEODIS.

Tom Drury

Drury's new role will take effect in January 2022. Since 2015, Drury has served as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources where he has led the regional human resources department for GEODIS in Americas. In his role as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Drury has managed a team of 100 professionals in talent management, talent acquisition, compensation benefits, payroll, time and attendance, and human resources information systems. Additionally, Drury has been responsible for overseeing the human capital strategy development.

With a career spanning 35 years, Drury held human resources executive positions in diverse industries such as aerospace, manufacturing and software prior to GEODIS. Additionally, he has a deep background in merger and acquisition integration. Drury will succeed Loeffel, who has dedicated the past nearly 36 years of his career to business development, operations and strategic development leadership at GEODIS and has been critical in supporting the company's growth.

"Tom is an ideal leader to continue to strengthen GEODIS' development in the Americas region, thanks to his tremendous sense of our strategy, culture and Ambition 2023 objectives," said Mike Honious, GEODIS in Americas President & CEO. "On behalf of GEODIS, we thank Fred for his strategic leadership, steadfast focus on execution and dedication to team mentorship that will undoubtedly continue to drive our forward momentum as we head into 2022 and beyond."

Loeffel joined GEODIS in 1986 and has held several leadership positions, including Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Senior Vice President of Business Development and Solution Design. In his most recent role as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development and member of the Board of Directors for the Americas region, Loeffel has made an invaluable impact promoting the GEODIS brand in the North and South American markets, targeting and supporting potential acquisitions, and developing and managing strategic initiatives to grow and expand GEODIS' capabilities.

Among his many accomplishments, Loeffel was a key member of the management team that executed nine acquisitions throughout U.S., Asia and Europe; led the launch of GEODIS' e-Commerce platform in 1999; and helped successfully sell Ozburn-Hessey Logistics to Credit-Suisse in 2001, Welsh Carson Anderson and Stowe in 2005, and GEODIS in 2015. His industry contributions include active involvement with organizations such as the Warehousing Education and Research Council, Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and Southeast Warehouse Association.

Loeffel will retire at the end of 2021, with Drury's promotion taking effect Jan. 4, 2022.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics services provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.4 billion in sales.

