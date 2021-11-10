Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Hosts International Tour & Global Real Estate Celebration During National Convention in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the national convention of REALTORS® taking place in San Diego this week, the International Real Estate Committee of the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) is hosting a tour of San Diego properties and a Global Real Estate Celebration for foreign real estate professionals.

On Sunday, November 14, SDAR and the Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® from Illinois, will tour with attendees of the convention from foreign countries to view recent and upcoming developments in downtown San Diego, followed by a tour of new developments in South County.

The purpose is to raise San Diego's profile among foreign nationals and encourage investment in San Diego residential and commercial properties.

"In the past two years, foreign buyers have purchased more than 250,000 residential properties in the U.S., amounting to over $125 billion in transactions," said Matias Susel, chair of SDAR's International Real Estate Committee (IREC). "We are intent on positioning San Diego in a way that gives our members an ever-larger piece of that huge market segment."

Following the tour, an invitation-only Global Real Estate Celebration and networking event will take place at the rooftop of the Hotel Solamar. Leaders of foreign real estate associations – including Brazil, Columbia, Costa Rica, India, Japan, Korea, Peru, Ukraine, and Canada – have been invited, along with SDAR leadership, top local brokers, foreign real estate professionals, and co-sponsors from the Miami Association of REALTORS®.

"IREC is committed to creating more business opportunities for our members," said Paul Marttila, SDAR's Vice President of Global Business Development. "Having forged alliances with over a dozen foreign real estate associations on four continents this year, we're establishing the connections that will enable our members to obtain clients from around the globe."

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

