Knockouts® Haircuts & Grooming Celebrates 12 years in Mansfield, MA

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knockouts Haircuts & Grooming, the full service, hair care and grooming salon franchise, announces today the celebration of 12 successful years in Mansfield, MA.

Karin Friday, co-founder and CEO of the well-established franchise, is pleased to announce ½ price haircuts at the Mansfield location all day on Saturday, November 13 from 10 am to 4 pm. "We're so excited to celebrate 12 wonderful years in Mansfield. We are so proud of the team that is there. In fact, two of the original employees Kristen Bisio and Sara Fortuna are now part owners of the salon." Knockouts Mansfield is located at 287 School Street, Mansfield, MA, 02048.

As the top contender in men's haircare and grooming, Knockouts is a sports-themed full-service salon specializing in competitively priced haircuts, color, manicures, facials and hair waxing. The Knockouts environment is upscale, yet casual and relaxed, with the stylist's cutting hair in this boxing themed salon. Knockouts offers many other amenities including all cable & sports channels, individual remote controls at each station, and free beverages.

"When you walk into Knockouts, you know you have just entered a unique place," Friday said. "The professional stylists, comfortable leather chairs, flat-screen TV's, and the free beverages, ensure the client receives a top-notch grooming experience.

Appointments can be booked on our APP, on knockouts.com or by calling the salon at 508-337-3600.

About Knockouts

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Knockouts Haircuts & Grooming has an 18-year history of quality hair and grooming care. Knockouts has been featured on NBC's Today Show, MSNBC's, Fox News and others. For more information, visit Knockouts' Web site at http://www.knockouts.com.

