Newfold Digital Appoints Ed Jay as President Leading Global Strategy and Product

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital, a leading web technology company, today announced the appointment of Ed Jay as president reporting directly to CEO Sharon Rowlands. In this role, Jay will be overseeing all global business lines across domains, hosting, websites, and ecommerce delivered via our leading brands, such as Web.com, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and Network Solutions.

Jay joins Newfold Digital with more than 20 years of experience in developing businesses into growth leaders and leveraging digital capabilities to create superior customer experiences. Previously, Jay has held senior leadership positions with Lionbridge Technologies, American Express, Thomson Reuters, and ZEFER.

"We are on a mission to provide an excellent customer experience across the globe. With a number of industry-leading brands, global strategy is paramount to success, which is why we are very excited to welcome Ed to the Newfold Digital team," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "Ed brings a wealth of experience in high growth companies and a passion for helping small businesses. I am confident Ed is going to accelerate our plan to deliver on our promise of helping businesses of all sizes succeed online."

Prior to joining Newfold Digital, Jay previously served as president of Lionbridge AI at TELUS International, where he was responsible for strategy and growth of a leading AI training data business. Jay held a variety of executive roles at American Express for nearly a decade, transforming the business by focusing on expanding, marketing, developing and servicing the small business network for over 10 million businesses.

"Supporting small businesses has been a part of my life from when my parents owned a restaurant throughout my career. I've seen first-hand how difficult it can be managing a small business and how integral a web presence is, especially in today's connected world," said Ed Jay, president of Newfold Digital. "Newfold Digital is poised for accelerated growth and to make a significant impact on how small business start, grow their online presence, conduct commerce and attract customers. I could not be more excited to join this talented and global team."

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. For more information, visit www.newfold.com.

