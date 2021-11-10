Orlando Unwraps Festive Holiday Cheer with More Than 20 Sparkling Events to Celebrate the Season From theme park celebrations to dazzling light shows and festive performances, Orlando offers holiday fun for everyone

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With an incredible lineup of more than 20 holiday celebrations, it's no wonder Orlando is the most booked destination for the 2021 holiday season. Exciting theme park happenings complement local festivities ranging from dazzling immersive light displays to sparkling Christmas tree trails. Visitors will find even more magic with value-added hotel packages including money-saving add-ons like free theme park admission and complimentary shopping and dining gift cards.

"New theme park events, unique local neighborhood experiences and special hotel deals gives visitors the opportunity to celebrate the holiday season throughout November and December," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. "Visitors can also give their loved ones the 'gift of travel' for a future trip to make up for missed vacations over the past few years."

FESTIVE THEME PARK CELEBRATIONS

Walt Disney World Resort Select nights starting Nov. 12

Disney Very Merriest After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park runs for 24 select nights from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The new separately ticketed, after-hours holiday event will bring festive food and beverage offerings, dance parties, nighttime spectaculars and "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade." atruns for 24 select nights fromThe new separately ticketed, after-hours holiday event will bring festive food and beverage offerings, dance parties, nighttime spectaculars and "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade."

Epcot International Festival of the Holidays takes guests on a global holiday celebration with costumed performances, seasonal food throughout 11 World Showcase nations, along with sights, sounds and flavors of the season celebrated by cultures near and far. Thetakes guests on a global holiday celebration with costumed performances, seasonal food throughout 11 World Showcase nations, along with sights, sounds and flavors of the season celebrated by cultures near and far.

Disney's Hollywood Studios , guests can dine with Minnie and friends at Minnie's Holiday Dine at Hollywood & Vine, catch a glimpse of old St. Nick as he cruises in his candy-apple red convertible down Hollywood Boulevard and experience a captivating projection show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel. At, guests can dine with Minnie and friends at Minnie's Holiday Dine at& Vine, catch a glimpse of old St. Nick as he cruises in his candy-apple red convertible down Hollywood Boulevard and experience a captivating projection show on the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

Disney's Animal Kingdom brings a holiday twist to the magic of nature with festive flotillas featuring Chip n' Dale, Donald Duck , holiday percussionists and Santa sailing down the Discovery River. As nighttime falls, a holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakening will begin accompanied by a heartwarming musical score. brings a holiday twist to the magic of nature with festive flotillas featuring Chip n' Dale,, holiday percussionists and Santa sailing down the Discovery River. As nighttime falls, a holiday edition of the Tree of Life Awakening will begin accompanied by a heartwarming musical score.

Universal Orlando Resort. Nov. 13 – Jan. 2

Grinchmas™ at Universal's Islands of Adventure brings holiday charm to Seuss Landing with The Grinchmas™ Who -liday Spectacular, a live retelling of the classic tale starring the Grinch™ brings holiday charm towith The Grinchmas™-liday Spectacular, a live retelling of the classic tale starring the Grinch™

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ features festive decor in both Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida . Guests can cap off their evening in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade to enjoy "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" – a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle with a stunning projection. features festive decor in both Hogsmeade atand Diagon Alley at. Guests can cap off their evening in The Wizarding World of– Hogsmeade to enjoy "The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" – a spectacular transformation of Hogwarts castle with a stunning projection.

Universal's Holiday Experience featuring Macy's Balloons offers guests a walk-through experience of larger-than-life Macy's balloons and colorful Christmas floats, including characters from Shrek, Madagascar and Despicable Me, along with Santa. offers guests a walk-through experience of larger-than-life Macy's balloons and colorful Christmas floats, including characters fromand, along with Santa.

SeaWorld Orlando Nov. 12 – Jan. 2

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration include Elmo's Christmas Wish Show and Holiday Reflections: Fireworks and Fountains Finale features soaring fountains, dazzling lights and fireworks. New festivities atinclude Elmo's Christmas Wish Show andfeatures soaring fountains, dazzling lights and fireworks.

LEGOLAND Florida Weekends Nov. 26 – Dec. 31

Holidays at LEGOLAND® will feature a giant LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, holiday characters, special treats, LEGO® activities, twinkling lights and more. will feature a giant LEGO Christmas tree, seasonal shows, holiday characters, special treats, LEGO® activities, twinkling lights and more.

FUN BEYOND THE THEME PARKS

ICON Park is home to The Santa Workshop Experience Nov. 5 – Dec. 24 . Every child who participates receives a free ticket to ride The Wheel (adult guests receive 50% off). ICON Park hosts its first tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 with a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree visible from International Drive. is home to. Every child who participates receives a free ticket to ride The Wheel (adult guests receive 50% off). ICON Park hosts its first tree-lighting ceremony onwith a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree visible from International Drive.

Night of a Million Lights at Give Kids the World Village holiday spectacular, taking place Nov. 12 - Jan. 2 , immerses guests in a sparkling wonderland of millions of lights including a sparkling tree trail, larger-than-life holiday displays and a guided storytelling tour of 100 magnificently lit villas from the comfort of a tram. Theholiday spectacular, taking place, immerses guests in a sparkling wonderland of millions of lights including a sparkling tree trail, larger-than-life holiday displays and a guided storytelling tour of 100 magnificently lit villas from the comfort of a tram.

Dazzling Nights outdoor holiday event at Harry P. Leu Gardens, running Nov. 19 –Jan. 9, features a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience with epic lighting installations, themed photo moments, live entertainment and more. Theoutdoor holiday event at Harry P. Leu Gardens, running–Jan. 9, features a three-quarter-mile interactive holiday experience with epic lighting installations, themed photo moments, live entertainment and more.

Crayola Experience's Colorful Christmas , taking place Nov. 20 - Jan. 3 , includes diving into a life-sized snow globe, complete with falling snow, and crafting unique gifts. , taking place, includes diving into a life-sized snow globe, complete with falling snow, and crafting unique gifts.

downtown Orlando is offering nine free holiday events as part of Downtown for the Holidays . Visitors can watch The Nutcracker by the Russian Ballet of Orlando ; stroll around Eola Wonderland to see the dazzling holiday décor and lights - including the Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree; or grab a blanket and enjoy a holiday movie on the Lake Eola lawn. Throughout the entire month of December,is offeringfree holiday events as part of. Visitors can watch The Nutcracker by the Russian Ballet of; stroll around Eola Wonderland to see the dazzling holiday décor and lights - including the Eola Wonderland Christmas Tree; or grab a blanket and enjoy a holiday movie on the Lake Eola lawn.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts hosts holiday-themed performances during its outdoor, socially distanced FrontYard Festival. Holiday performances include Thehosts holiday-themed performances during its outdoor, socially distanced. Holiday performances include Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party and the Big Band Holidays tradition by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

ACCOMMODATIONS OFFERS

SeaWorld Orlando 's Christmas Celebration Package includes the choice of hotel accommodations at one of 13 select area hotels (plus one free night), unlimited visits to SeaWorld Orlando for the entire length of visit, reserved seating at all of SeaWorld's Signature and Christmas Shows, a $25 merchandise gift card to use inside the park and free SeaWorld theme park parking. 'sincludes the choice of hotel accommodations at one of 13 select area hotels (plus one free night), unlimited visits to SeaWorld Orlando for the entire length of visit, reserved seating at all of SeaWorld's Signature and Christmas Shows, amerchandise gift card to use inside the park and free SeaWorld theme park parking.

Rosen Shingle Creek Orlando 's Christmas Stay Package , valid for stays Dec. 18-27 , includes a daily buffet breakfast for two; 25% discount at the spa, golf course and select restaurants; 50% discount on self-parking; complimentary Wi-Fi and free scheduled shuttle service to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica. 's, valid for stays, includes a daily buffet breakfast for two; 25% discount at the spa, golf course and select restaurants; 50% discount on self-parking; complimentary Wi-Fi and free scheduled shuttle service to Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica.

The Alfond Inn 's Holiday Escape Package , starting at $299 per night, includes a two-night hotel stay, special boutique offers from Park Avenue shopping merchants, chauffeured transportation to and from The Mall at Millenia and a $100 gift card to dine at The Capital Grille. 's, starting atper night, includes a two-night hotel stay, special boutique offers from Park Avenue shopping merchants, chauffeured transportation to and from The Mall at Millenia and agift card to dine at The Capital Grille.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando's Holidays in Flip-Flops package includes a $75 resort credit, valid on 3-night+ stays when booked by Dec. 31 for stays Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022 , using code FLIPFLOP . 'spackage includes aresort credit, valid on 3-night+ stays when booked byfor staysthrough, using code FLIPFLOP .

