Viome Life Sciences Raises $54M To Accelerate Development of its mRNA Platform for Prevention, Diagnosis, and Therapeutics for Chronic Disorders, Cancers, and Aging

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a mission-driven systems biology company aiming to help individuals improve their health, today announces its raise of $54M in a pre-series C convertible funding with participation from existing investors and new investors. This raise follows a $56M series B round announced in November 2019, bringing Viome's total funds raised to date to over $125M.

The latest round of funding will support expanded clinical research targeting aggressive cancers and chronic diseases, eventually leading to the development of early-stage diagnostics and therapeutics. Viome Life Sciences has partnered with leading medical clinics to research pancreatic cancer, bile cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, gynecological cancers, and head, neck, and shoulder cancers. The results of the clinical trials will be used to expand the ability of Viome Life Sciences' proprietary mRNA platform to screen for early-stage cancers. Viome Life Sciences is also doing clinical research using its proprietary mRNA platform to develop much-needed therapeutics targeting Alzheimer's, metabolic diseases, and mental health.

This fresh capital validates a year of tremendous growth by the health and life sciences leader and will be used to accelerate the development of Viome's mRNA platform focused on prevention, diagnosis, and therapeutics for chronic disorders, cancers, and aging. Viome Life Sciences recently hired healthcare veteran Dr. Emmanuel Hanon (former Global Head of R&D, Vaccine, at GSK) to drive this effort, and under his leadership, the company received FDA breakthrough device designation for its mRNA technology and AI platform to screen for early-stage oral cancer and throat cancer. Most recently, Viome and GSK announced a clinical validation trial and expansion of their partnership to develop new therapeutic interventions for select cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Viome has relocated its lab operations to a state-of-the-art, 25,000 sq. foot laboratory in Bothell, Washington, to support its exponential increase in consumer demand. With this relocation, Viome has been able to increase capacity by 10 times when processing samples and reduce the turnaround time for results down to 2 weeks or less. The increased capability has also supported Viome's recent expansion to 15 new countries: Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden.

"The technological advancements that Viome has been able to make in the last year are nothing short of remarkable, and would not be possible without the support of our dedicated team. With each new development, we are getting that much closer to making illness optional and empowering individuals to own their own health and wellbeing," said Viome Life Sciences Founder & CEO Naveen Jain. "We are privileged to have the continued support and backing from our investors and board, and look forward to an even more dynamic year ahead."

Returning investors for this round include Khosla Ventures, West River Group, Glico, Physician Partners, and Bold Capital Group, showing their continued support and confidence in the company's growth and success. Ocgrow Ventures also participated in this round as a new investor. Harish Consul, Founder & CEO of Ocgrow Ventures will be joining as a Board Observer.

"Viome is rapidly scaling to become a global leader in the longevity space, to promote better health outcomes today and our future generations, with exceptional innovation," said Harish Consul, Founder & CEO, Ocgrow Ventures. "The Viome team continues to accelerate leading AI-driven techniques to analyze gut microbiome data, which is leading to breakthrough new discoveries to help solve the root causes of so many chronic diseases to benefit all humanity."

"The future of healthcare is individual and personalized, and few companies have been driving innovation in this space as rapidly as Viome," said Vinod Khosla, Founder & CEO of Khosla Ventures. "We are proud to support Viome's efforts to find early diagnostic and potential therapeutics for chronic disorders and cancers."

"Viome has made incredible progress in a short amount of time toward solving some of the biggest healthcare problems facing our society today," said Erik Anderson Founder & CEO of West River Group. "We are proud to be able to support Viome in working toward a world without chronic diseases and cancers."

"Extending the healthy, human lifespan is a goal I share with my dear friend Naveen Jain, and his continued exploration of gene expression through Viome's proprietary mRNA technology is helping to make this a reality," said Dr. Peter Diamandis, Co-Founder of Bold Capital Partners. "Since its founding, Viome has set and achieved audacious goals and I am excited to see what Naveen is able to achieve in the next five years."

About Viome Life Sciences

Viome Life Sciences is a mission-driven systems biology company founded in 2016 to tackle the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging. To help individuals improve their health and to better understand the root of chronic diseases, Viome is strategically split into two divisions. Viome Consumer Services is focused on growing its established consumer products including tests, nutrition plans, and supplements. Viome Health Sciences is devoted to advancing its precision diagnostics and therapeutics platform. By conducting mRNA analysis at a mass scale, Viome is digitizing human biology and ultimately stopping the onset and progression of chronic diseases. Recently, Viome garnered FDA Approval for its unique mRNA technology and AI platform to detect cancers and has already successfully developed over 30 predictive models for some of the most prominent chronic diseases. For more information, visit https://www.viomelifesciences.com/

