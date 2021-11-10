Virtue Capital Management Surpasses $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Capital Management (VCM) announced that it has recently surpassed $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). Founded in 2013, VCM has doubled its AUM over the past two years during the pandemic. Co-Founder and CEO, Jeremy Rettich, believes that the two most important ingredients helping them reach this goal is our family of advisors throughout the country and our work family who provide excellent service to those advisors each day. "Our firm has continued to evolve with the industry. Our offerings of strategic, dynamic and tactical money managers, turnkey marketing support, technology stack, and back-office support have improved each year. With over 100 affiliated advisors, our focus has been to empower advisors to do what they do best which is serve existing clients, meet with prospective clients, and develop relationships, while our staff does the majority of the heavy lifting behind the scenes, allowing advisors to maintain and grow their practice," Rettich said. VCM has been built to scale and strives to continue growing organically and through Acquisitions. "Our services have grown in demand from the individual investor and for our independent advisers who are diverging from the traditional brokerage channel. We believe VCM will continue to grow exponentially."

Founded in 2013, Virtue Capital Management (VCM) is a client-centric, hands-on Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) / Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP) firm that allows advisors to choose from proven, specialized financial models addressing each client's unique investment goals, while providing exceptional back-office support, a dedication to quality service, advanced marketing techniques and next generation technology that will result in advisors growing their businesses. VCM is committed to bringing dynamic, scrupulously researched investment techniques, strategies and portfolios to investment advisors and their clients.

