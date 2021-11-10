WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, announced today that its CEO, Teresa Elder and CFO, John Rego will be participating in a fireside chat at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference at 10:40 AM ET on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com.

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

Andrew Posen

VP, Head of Investor Relations

303-927-4935

andrew.posen@wowinc.com

Debra Havins

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

720-527-8214

debra.havins@wowinc.com

