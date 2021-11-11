NCCN Announces Funding for Early-Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Projects, in Collaboration with AstraZeneca The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program to oversee projects focused on improving patient care and outcomes in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced new funding for projects to improve patient care and outcomes in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Funding will be provided through support from AstraZeneca.

"This project will help us address gaps and barriers arising in the screening and care delivery for early-stage lung cancer in order to improve quality and outcomes" said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer, NCCN. "We offer our congratulations to these impressive investigators and are eager to see their findings."

The selected projects are:

Mary E. Cooley PhD, RN, FAAN and Michael J. Healey MD, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center

Gina Kruse , MD, MPH; Elyse R. Park , PhD, MPH; and Jordan M. Neil , PhD, Mass General Cancer Center

David Odell , MD, MMSc, FACS and Nisha Mohindra , MD, MS, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University

Dan J. Raz , MD; Tanyanika Phillips , MD; and Amartej Merla , MD, City of Hope

Katharine Rendle , PhD, MSW, MPH and Anil Vachani, MD, MS, Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania

Anurag K. Singh , MD; Sai Yendamuri, MD; and Elizabeth Bouchard , PhD, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Utilizing Patient Reported Quality of Life to Inform Patient Decision Making In Early Stage Lung Cancer



"We are honored to partner with NCCN ORP to fund projects that will advance high quality care and improved outcomes in individuals with an early stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer­," said Nabil Chehab, PhD, U.S. Medical Affairs Franchise Head for Lung Cancer at AstraZeneca. "Our goal is always to ensure oncology clinicians are able to deliver the best treatment ­at the right time and we look forward to the results of these efforts."

Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The overall aim of this project is to develop innovative healthcare provider performance and quality improvement initiatives to improve patient care and outcomes in early stage NSCLC, including proper screening and staging. Patients found to have stage I NSCLC, and treated appropriately, can have a 5-year survival rate of 76-92%, and about 60% for stage II disease1. The research projects will begin in late 2021 and take place over two years. Collectively, the total amount of grants awarded for these studies are approximately $1.3 million.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website and an informed consent database. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

1 Goldstraw P, et al. Journal of Thoracic Oncology, Volume 11, Issue 1, 2016, 39–51

