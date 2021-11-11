Prestige Clinical Skincare Brand, Murad, Appoints Paul Schiraldi as CEO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading prestige clinical skincare brand, Murad , announces today the appointment of Paul Schiraldi as the Chief Executive Officer. Reporting to Vasiliki Petrou, Executive Vice President of Prestige Beauty for Unilever, Schiraldi will lead Murad into continued success across all company divisions including sales, marketing, education and innovation.

Murad

With over 20 years in the industry, most recently serving as the General Manager for Dermalogica U.S., where he delivered accelerated growth by prioritizing the professional community, e-commerce and selective retail, Schiraldi has extensive experience overseeing sales, marketing, and global brand strategy. With broad category experience in professional and consumer haircare, skincare and makeup categories, he brings successful general management and go-to-market expertise from key L'Oréal brands: Matrix, Biolage, Redken and L'Oréal Professionnel in the US and Australia.

A creative thinker with a keen financial mind, Schiraldi has a proven track record developing and delivering omni-channel growth. At Matrix and Biolage, he led the sales, creative, marketing, education and financial functions that consistently met growth and profit targets. His early career experience in media planning at top-tier advertising agencies and best-in-class marketing in consumer goods helped develop an analytical understanding of consumer behavior.

Schiraldi's passion to look at brands holistically paired with his extensive experience and qualifications has created a caring, well-rounded leader that will bring exceptional value to Murad and its teams.

"Dr. Murad's vision linking skincare and well-being was years ahead of its time," said Schiraldi. "Murad has so much opportunity and potential as consumers embrace a more holistic approach to health, wellness, beauty and skincare. I am thrilled to join Murad at this exciting time."

Schiraldi holds an undergraduate degree from New York University in Fine Arts, Film & Television and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He will be based out of Murad's headquarters in Los Angeles, California.

To learn more about Murad, visit Murad.com and connect with the brand on Instagram .

ABOUT MURAD SKINCARE: In 1989, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Murad