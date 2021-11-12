Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Results for Third Quarter 2021

94% Increase in Global Revenues to $22.1 million;
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the 2021 third quarter. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter 2021 Performance and Recent Highlights

  • Record third quarter revenues of $22.1 million, up 94%, compared to the 2020 third quarter
  • Income from operations of $5.8 million, up 170%, compared to the 2020 third quarter
  • Record third quarter net income of $4.3 million, up 166% compared to the 2020 third quarter
  • Earnings per share increased to $0.79, up 163%, compared to $0.30 in the 2020 second quarter
  • New 43,056 square foot warehouse in Reno, Nevada to boost US operations

Chief Executive Officer, Sean Macdonald, commented: "By nearly every measure this was a ground-breaking quarter for Leatt, the best in our company's history. For the third quarter of 2021, revenues increased by 94%, gross profit increased by 93%, and net income increased by 166%, when compared to the 2020 third quarter, led by an exceptionally strong increase in international revenues from global orders of our highly anticipated 2022 line of products.

"We have achieved record-breaking quarterly revenue for 5 consecutive quarters, and year-over-year revenue growth for the last 14 quarters, as we continue to build the Leatt brand and increase global recognition for the design and engineering of exceptional products for the sporting industry.  Despite the dynamic and challenging environment, we expect the year-over-year growth trend to continue in the fourth quarter, as our global supply chain team and manufacturing partners have kept pace with our inventory requirements to provide timely shipments of Leatt products to meet growing customer demand levels.

"Broken down by product category, third quarter growth was impressive across our entire "head-to-toe" line with a $6.6 million increase in body armor sales, a $1.5 million increase in neck brace sales, a $1.5 million increase in the sales of other products, parts and accessories and a $1.1 million increase in helmet sales.

"Although revenues in the U.S. grew marginally during the third quarter due to temporary domestic port congestions, dealer and consumer demand for our products remains strong in this market, and we expect to fulfill significant orders in the current quarter in time for the holiday season. Our new warehouse in Reno, Nevada has the capacity for high volume order fulfilment which will be a key driver of our continued development in the U.S.

"This extraordinary 2021 third quarter has again demonstrated our ability to grow year to date revenues, remain operationally efficient and generate significant shareholder value. Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 were up 91%, to $49.3 million. Net income year to date grew by 231%, to $8.8 million, a return on revenue of 18% and earnings of $1.61 per basic share."

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt, remarked: "As we continue to design and build an innovative product pipeline, our team is adopting new technologies that change the way our products are sourced, produced and delivered.

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $22.1 million, up 94%, compared to $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $9.5 million, up 93%, compared to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $5.8 million, up 170%, compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million, or $0.79 per basic and $0.69 per diluted share, up 166%, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.30 per basic and $0.27 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 million, a current ratio of 2:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "We continue to evolve the Company and the brand through our consistent focus on developing a diverse line of products, our growing sales and marketing efforts, and the nimble resilience of our global supply chain team during these dynamic times.

"Demand for our exceptional "head-to-toe" protective gear for off-road motorcycle and MTB riders continues to surge around the world. This sustained consumer demand, along with recognition by the media, athletes and our business partners, energizes our entire team to continue our efforts to increase our global market share and refine our already strong pipeline of attractive innovative products. We believe that we are well positioned to deliver an incredible financial performance in 2021 and beyond."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com. 

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its diverse pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to remain stable to fulfill the Company's customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











ASSETS








September  30, 2021


December 31, 2020



Unaudited


Audited

Current Assets





  Cash and cash equivalents


$                2,586,671


$              2,967,042

  Short-term investments


58,261


58,257

  Accounts receivable, net


17,164,890


7,173,829

  Inventory, net


14,678,324


9,670,036

  Payments in advance


1,757,165


805,098

  Income tax refunds receivable


-


2,964

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,321,801


2,109,190

    Total current assets


40,567,112


22,786,416






Property and equipment, net 


3,178,888


3,052,276

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


1,539,698


285,932

Deferred tax asset, net


78,700


78,700






Other Assets





  Deposits


33,553


33,699






Total Assets


$              45,397,951


$            26,237,023






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current Liabilities





   Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$              16,421,446


$              8,008,925

   Operating lease liabilities, current


399,314


207,824

   Income taxes payable


2,925,216


1,654,200

   Short term loan, net of finance charges


142,653


677,601

      Total current liabilities


19,888,629


10,548,550






Deferred compensation


300,000


240,000

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


1,140,384


78,108






Commitments and contingencies










Stockholders' Equity





   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





     authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding


3,000


3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





     authorized, 5,471,669 and  5,430,374 shares issued





      and outstanding


130,111


130,111

   Additional paid - in capital


8,393,178


8,338,158

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(676,444)


(562,700)

   Retained earnings


16,219,093


7,461,796

      Total stockholders' equity


24,068,938


15,370,365






Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$              45,397,951


$            26,237,023

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30


September 30



2021


2020


2021


2020



Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited


Unaudited










Revenues


$ 22,100,827


$ 11,370,946


$ 49,297,861


$ 25,855,950










Cost of Revenues


12,571,692


6,422,472


27,523,233


14,129,516










Gross Profit


9,529,135


4,948,474


21,774,628


11,726,434










Product Royalty Income


58,246


36,016


141,535


40,675










Operating Expenses









   Salaries and wages


975,676


784,131


2,813,024


2,251,583

   Commissions and consulting expenses


144,837


157,672


581,485


345,014

   Professional fees 


510,713


181,233


971,969


716,138

   Advertising and marketing


633,915


543,020


1,669,648


1,524,251

   Office lease and expenses


99,314


78,932


273,887


225,132

   Research and development costs


468,922


404,723


1,319,183


1,129,535

   Bad debt expense 


42,197


32,172


56,290


59,092

   General and administrative expenses


691,696


459,993


1,830,055


1,390,236

   Depreciation 


265,777


212,564


744,713


595,365

       Total operating expenses


3,833,047


2,854,440


10,260,254


8,236,346










Income from Operations


5,754,334


2,130,050


11,655,909


3,530,763










Other Income









   Interest and other income


1,413


19,727


1,354


1,621

      Total other income


1,413


19,727


1,354


1,621










Income Before Income Taxes


5,755,747


2,149,777


11,657,263


3,532,384










Income Taxes


1,467,936


538,320


2,899,966


883,972










Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$   4,287,811


$   1,611,457


$   8,757,297


$   2,648,412










Net Income per Common Share









   Basic


$            0.79


$            0.30


$            1.61


$            0.49

   Diluted


$            0.69


$            0.27


$            1.42


$            0.45










Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding









   Basic


5,461,933


5,386,723


5,443,780


5,386,723

   Diluted


6,190,748


5,860,428


6,172,596


5,860,428










Comprehensive Income









    Net Income


$   4,287,811


$   1,611,457


$   8,757,297


$   2,648,412

    Other comprehensive income, net of $0 income taxes in 2021 and 2020









       Foreign currency translation 


(146,285)


17,584


(113,744)


(239,806)










       Total Comprehensive Income


$   4,141,526


$   1,629,041


$   8,643,553


$   2,408,606

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020








2021


2020






Cash flows from operating activities





   Net income 


$  8,757,297


$ 2,648,412

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





     operating activities:





     Depreciation 


744,713


595,365

     Stock-based compensation


55,020


65,942

     Bad debts reserve


32,423


47,639

     Inventory reserve


51,840


(9,002)

     (Gain) Loss on sale of property and equipment


5,767


(25,046)

    (Increase) decrease in: 





       Accounts receivable


(10,023,484)


(2,712,168)

       Inventory


(5,060,128)


1,792,014

       Payments in advance


(952,067)


(457,097)

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(2,212,611)


(719,419)

      Income tax refunds receivable


2,964


-

       Deposits


146


(5,949)

    Increase (decrease) in:





       Accounts payable and accrued expenses


8,412,521


582,176

       Income taxes payable 


1,271,016


266,948

       Deferred compensation


60,000


60,000

          Net cash provided by operating activities


1,145,417


2,129,815






Cash flows from investing activities





    Capital expenditures


(892,658)


(697,625)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


-


25,745

    Increase in short-term investments, net


(4)


(16)

          Net cash used in investing activities


(892,662)


(671,896)






Cash flows from financing activities





    Repayment of note payable to bank, net


-


(200,000)

    Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program loan


-


210,732

    Repayments of short-term loan, net


(534,948)


(504,577)

          Net cash used in financing activities


(534,948)


(493,845)






Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents


(98,178)


(168,277)






Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(380,371)


795,797






Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of period


2,967,042


2,072,864






Cash and cash equivalents - end of period


$  2,586,671


$ 2,868,661






SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





  Cash paid for interest


$       21,741


$      26,446

  Cash paid for income taxes


$  1,659,698


$    616,148






  Other noncash investing and financing activities





    Common stock issued for services


$       55,020


$      65,942

