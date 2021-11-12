LG And Tennessee Titans Host 'Second Life' Tailgate For Fans To Donate Unwanted Clothing & Give Back

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their multi-year partnership, LG Electronics USA – a leader in laundry innovation and fabric care – and the Tennessee Titans announced they will host a clothing drive ahead of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 14th as part of LG's "Second Life" campaign that was designed to help people reduce their fashion footprint and give back to the community by taking responsible action through fabric care, clothing donations and upcycling. The clothing drive will take place just outside of Nissan Stadium from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon, giving Titans fans the chance to donate used clothing that will be washed and distributed to a community beneficiary supporting local families in need of clean clothes.

As the official home appliance and television partner of the Tennessee Titans, LG's Second Life clothing drive is just one of initiatives surrounding the brand's larger multi-year partnership with the Titans, which focuses on supporting Tennesseans and giving back to the community where both organizations work and live.

The East Coast leg of LG's Second Life tour kicked off earlier this fall with stops in New York, North Carolina and Georgia and will conclude in Tennessee—home to LG's state-of-the-art home appliance factory in Clarksville. Over the course of the tour, LG plans collect more than 5,000 pounds of unwanted textiles, which will be cleaned in LG washers and dryers before giving them a "second life" through donations to local community organizations and responsible recycling. All salvageable clothing collected at Nissan Stadium will be donated to local beneficiary, People Loving Nashville.

"Following several successful stops along the East Coast, LG is excited about extending our Second Life Tour to Nashville and inspiring residents and Titans' fans to join our mission to practice responsible fabric care while supporting a wonderful cause," said Gail Conroy, senior director of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "Each year, millions of pounds of unwanted textiles end up in landfills. Through our partnership with the Titans, we are hoping to continue encouraging people to do their part to improve the environment, help bring communities together and ensure that Life's Good in Tennessee."

"Most of us have unwanted clothing sitting in our dressers and closets at home that we've been meaning to clean out for a while," said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. "We're asking all Titans fans to bring those clothes down to Nissan Stadium Sunday and allow LG to take them off your hands and into the hands of those who need it most. The LG Second Life Tour has gathered thousands of pounds of clothing throughout our country, and we're hoping that by the end of its stop here in Nashville, that count has risen even higher."

The LG Second Life tailgate with the Tennessee Titans is open to the public and consumers will have an opportunity to donate clothing, pick up vintage finds from Round Two's clothing swap and laundry goodie bags, get tips on how to reduce their fashion footprint, and the first 500 fans to donate clothing will receive a $10 concession voucher. To get involved, they can simply drop off clothing to donate and swap.

LG launched its Second Life campaign earlier this spring, kicking off with a West Coast clothing drive that collected more than 5,000 pounds of unwanted textiles. All collected items passed through LG's wash center in Los Angeles where they were sorted, thoroughly cleaned and refreshed using LG's top-rated, ultra-capacity LG washers and dryers and LG Styler steam closets that deliver the best in fabric care. Unsalvageable clothing was used for a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with designer Nicole McLaughlin, and all remaining clothing was donated to local community-based beneficiaries including the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico, Central Arizona, and Southern Nevada.

Earlier this year, LG announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the Tennessee Titans to develop community programming and experiential events that celebrate Tennesseans in the home of LG home appliances. The partnership kicked off by providing on-the-ground assistance to flood-ravished neighbors in Humphreys County, Tenn. The two organizations worked together to deliver essential supplies to the Waverly Central High School football team, which was affected by recent flooding in Western Tennessee. Moving forward, the partnership will include several community programs and initiatives aimed at bringing to life three key pillars of the partnership: Greener Living, Healthy Home, and Mind & Body.

LG Second Life, along with LG's commitment to carbon neutrality in all of its operations by 20301, are just some of the steps LG is taking toward its ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) philosophy to make the world better. With ENERGY STAR® certified appliances and its expanding eco-friendly businesses such as electric vehicle (EV) components and solutions and renewable energy, LG is committed to doing its part. Learn more here.

To learn more about LG's Second Life Campaign, visit www.lg.com/us/laundry/lg-second-life.

1 http://www.lgnewsroom.com/2019/05/lg-commits-to-carbon-neutrality-by-2030/

