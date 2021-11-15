Amazfit Powerbuds Pro named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category.

This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Ultra-compact and lightweight, the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro are more than true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds for masterful sound quality. The intelligently-engineered earbuds champion several health and wellness features, including an industry-leading in-ear PPG heart rate sensor for health monitoring during exercise, with data readily available at fingertips. They are also the first hearable to introduce automatic running recognition, and cervical spine posture alerts to help improve posture, relieve neck pain and headaches, and prevent long-term cervical spine issues.

Boasting other advanced technology that leads the field, The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro are complete with powerful multi-scenario active noise cancellation of up to 40dB, smart hearing protection, six-mic call noise-reduction, and a high battery capacity of up to 30 hours, offering premium audio experience and health monitoring all in one.

The Amazfit PowerBuds Pro not only represent a breakthrough in hearables technology, they also enrich Amazfit's product ecosystem, aligning with the company's vision of pushing the boundaries of technology to create innovative and effective smart wearable devices that inspire healthy lifestyle.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

