Showcase Features the Purion and GSD Ovation Series of Ion Implanters Designed to Meet the Emerging Needs of Power Device, Image Sensor and Memory Markets

Axcelis Announces Participation In SEMICON Japan 2021 Showcase Features the Purion and GSD Ovation Series of Ion Implanters Designed to Meet the Emerging Needs of Power Device, Image Sensor and Memory Markets

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that it will showcase its Purion™ and GSD Ovation™ Series of ion implanters at the SEMICON Japan 2021 exhibition. The event, one of the most important technology forums in the Asia Pacific region, is being held December 15-17, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan. Axcelis will be located at Booth #5731.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Axcelis Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Axcelis will showcase the Purion and GSD Ovation Series of ion implanters at SEMICON Japan 2021, Visit Booth #5731.

Semiconductor manufacturers are invited to visit the Axcelis exhibit to learn first-hand about innovative ion implant solutions that deliver significant technology and manufacturing advantages.

Purion Series ­­- The platform is designed with unique enabling technologies to deliver the highest purity, precision and productivity to meet the needs of today's most demanding Purion Power Series™ - featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) processing across the full power device applications space. ­­- The platform is designed with unique enabling technologies to deliver the highest purity, precision and productivity to meet the needs of today's most demanding High Current Medium Current and High Energy applications. This includes the- featuring Axcelis' innovative solution for both silicon and silicon carbide (SiC) processing across the full power device applications space.

GSD Ovation Series - Based on the highly successful GSD Series of implanters, the industry benchmark for the longest manufactured and supported batch ion implanter, the new GSD Ovation high current and high energy systems are designed to support the growing 200mm new fab construction and expansion activity. Innovative improvements, combined with a proactive continuous improvement roadmap, enables the fastest and most cost effective way to extend, optimize and sustain robust capability, while delivering unmatched reliability and lowest cost of ownership.

Mary Puma, president and CEO of Axcelis Technologies, said, "We are excited to be a part of this important market, and to foster new opportunities to introduce the Purion and GSD Ovation Series advanced ion implant technology to Japanese chipmakers supporting the demand for growing power device, image sensor and memory markets."

Naoyasu Yorita, Axcelis Country Manager, Japan, commented, "Japanese customers continue to be very impressed by the broad product line offering and the advanced capabilities provided by Axcelis` ion implant technology. Axcelis is committed to working with its customers to provide highly differentiated Purion products that solve their high value, high impact emerging implant challenges."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

AXCELIS CONTACTS:

Japan:

Naoyasu Yorita (Country Manager) +81.3.5860.2586

ROW:

Maureen Hart (editorial/media) +1.978.787.4266

Doug Lawson (investor relations) +1.978.787.9552

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axcelis Technologies, Inc.