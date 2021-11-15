Diverse group of aspiring IT professionals are participating in the 'earn and learn' career training program

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech Marks National Apprenticeship Week with Events, Program Updates and an Invitation to Get Involved Diverse group of aspiring IT professionals are participating in the 'earn and learn' career training program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's start of the seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week, CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is marking the occasion with several activities and updates on its efforts to expand and diversify the U.S. information technology (IT) workforce.

In its first year CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech partners have committed to recruiting more than 600 apprentices.

This week CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is focused on the theme of "Into an Ocean of Tech Talent with Apprenticeship" as it seeks to help employers understand how this pathway opens up a broader spectrum of hiring opportunities than the traditional talent pool may allow.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech kicks off its #NAW2021 activities today at 1:00 p.m. EST with a LinkedIn Live event featuring three workforce and apprenticeship experts who will discuss why hiring for the tech roles of today requires new thinking on how employers hire, train and retain workers.

Scheduled speakers include John Ladd, administrator for the Office of Apprenticeship with the U.S. Department of Labor; Meghan Parrilla, vice president for global early careers apprenticeships at Aon; and Amy Kardel, vice president for strategic workforce relationships at CompTIA.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech began in October 2020 to assist companies of all sizes and from all industries build Registered Apprenticeship programs to address their staffing needs for IT workers and to do so in a way that opens career opportunities for a more diverse tech talent pool. CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, an affiliate of the American Institutes for Research, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives, were selected by the U.S. Department of Labor to serve as a national Industry Intermediary for expansion of apprenticeship in tech occupations.

In its first year CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech partners have committed to recruiting more than 600 apprentices across the country and have done so in alignment with the program's diversity goals. Of the apprentices enrolled in the program so far 44% are woman, 30% are Hispanic, 22% are Black or African American, and 9% are military veterans.

Two employer-focused events are also planned for this week by CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech.

On Wednesday, November 17, Washington, D.C., area employers are invited to a networking event. Representatives from CompTIA, Maher & Maher and their partners will provide information on how apprenticeship can open opportunities for a more diverse workforce and create better ways to find and train tech talent, including in the critical area of cybersecurity. The event is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in CompTIA's Washington office at 322 4th St. NE. Contact comptiaregistration@comptia.org to RSVP or for more information.

Employers can also learn more about launching a registered apprenticeship program for tech occupations during a free webinar at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 18. To register visit https://s.comptia.org/3ktyLOr.

For complete details on all of the activities visit Explore an Ocean of Opportunities.

First observed in November 2015, National Apprenticeship Week celebrates the role of apprenticeship in helping workers earn while they learn and grow the economy. For more information, visit https://www.apprenticeship.gov/national-apprenticeship-week.

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce, and Maher & Maher, a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and is built according to the Registered Apprenticeship Program model. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

