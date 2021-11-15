Lazydays RV Appoints Harsh Uchariya Chief Information Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays, The RV Authority®, announces that Harsh Uchariya has joined the Company as its Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mr. Uchariya joins Lazydays from ClubCorp, where he was CIO. Prior to ClubCorp, Mr. Uchariya served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Architect at Wyndham Destinations Vacation Clubs and Resorts. Mr. Uchariya has also held senior technology positions at Walt Disney World and Publix Super Markets.

"We are very excited to have Harsh join the Lazydays team," stated Bill Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. Harsh's strong leadership skills along with his deep understanding of digital technology and how to use it to transform business performance and the customer experience will support our strategic pillars and facilitate our future growth."

Mr. Uchariya received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from India's Government Engineering College and his MBA from Indian Institute of Information Management and Technology.

ABOUT LAZYDAYS RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides the best RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other Rvers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything Rvers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

