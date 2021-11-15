A third of CMOs don't trust their marketing data according to Adverity research - Only 40% feel their audience building and targeting capability is strong

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over one-third of Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) don't trust their marketing data according to the latest research from leading marketing data analytics platform Adverity . What's more, there is a growing divide between data analysts and marketers when it comes to trusting their data.

Almost a third (34%) of marketers don't trust the data they are given to inform campaigns. A number that rises to 41% among their data analyst colleagues—posing a new challenge for the C-suite charged with driving marketing results. Yet, the very same divide deepens at the leadership level—with 51% of Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) & Chief Data Officers (CDOs) lacking trust in the data compared to 34% of CMOs.

The new "Marketing Analytics State of Play 2022: Challenges and Priorities" research commissioned by Adverity surveyed 964 marketers and data analysts across the U.S., U.K., and Germany, identifying the key strategic challenges faced by marketers and data analysts as well as their priorities for 2022.

For businesses, such a trust divide that becomes greater the more senior you go should cause significant alarm. Teams are failing to communicate mistrust, which results in key strategic decisions regarding spending, budget allocation, and campaign optimization being made without accuracy or confidence, potentially resulting in huge amounts of the marketing budget being misused or ultimately wasted.

One of the most likely causes of the distrust in marketing data and the number one challenge cited by both marketers and data analysts (42%) is the time being wasted manually wrangling data. At the C-level, this jumps to 54%.

"Modern marketing can't afford to wait three weeks for someone to sift through a spreadsheet. A lack of real-time insights – as data is spread across too many siloed locations – compromises the quality of marketing campaigns. By manually wrangling data, businesses not only open themselves up to human error and inefficiency but also commit themselves to a reactive strategy," said Harriet Durnford-Smith, CMO at Adverity. "If CMOs don't trust their own data, can they still be credible in the boardroom, and drive impactful activations? Being able to prove how successful their campaigns is key to driving long-term positive impact. Those who cannot keep up with the evolution or aren't willing to embrace the new ways of working will ultimately be left behind. Moving away from manually wrangling data is the first step to becoming a data-driven business."

DEMONSTRATING ROI

As marketing spend continues to recover to pre-pandemic levels and marketers are challenged to demonstrate the Return on Investment (ROI) of their campaigns, being able to demonstrate the business impact of marketing is imperative. However, 38% of data and marketing professionals state the inability to measure ROI on marketing spend is one of their biggest challenges. Combined with a lack of trust in the data, this can cause significant problems for businesses.

BUILDING NEW AUDIENCES

Looking forward to 2022, 65% of marketers and data analysts state that audience-building and targeting along with personalized content delivery is their most important strategic focus. This is unsurprising given concerns around third-party cookie deprecation and the increasing strictness of privacy laws. Content in the future is likely to have to work harder for businesses to gain access to customers' zero and first-party data. Creating a tailored and transparent value proposition is an essential strategy for achieving this.

However, businesses need to also invest in their campaign reporting capabilities. Respondents that already have strong campaign reporting are three times more likely to be strong at audience-building and targeting and delivering personalized content/customer experiences.

Shockingly, businesses that already have strong campaign reporting are also three times more likely to invest in it than businesses that said they need to improve. Meaning that the divide between those who are garnering greater insights from their reports and those who are not is only widening.

About Adverity:

Adverity is a leading intelligent data and analytics platform that enables businesses to make insights-driven decisions, faster and easier. Used by marketing, sales and eCommerce teams around the world, Adverity transforms siloed data into actionable insight, reducing the complexity in demonstrating marketing effectiveness and return on investment across multiple channels.

By automating data integration from hundreds of sources and working seamlessly with your existing tech stack, Adverity's flexible end-to-end platform delivers a single view of marketing and sales performance across your entire business. The platform's powerful data visualizations and proactive analytics reveals tangible insights and uncovers real-time opportunities for improving performance and driving growth. Adverity is headquartered in Vienna, with offices in London and New York. Learn more at adverity.com.

About this report:

In August 2021, Sirkin Research, commissioned by Adverity, surveyed 964 Marketers and Data / Business Intelligence Analysts across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany about Marketing Analytics. The survey covered topics ranging from current capabilities, key challenges, and strategic priorities of organizations' use of marketing data and analytical maturity. Respondents represented a large range of industries, including Technology, Marketing Agencies, and eCommerce.

About Sirkin Research:

Sirkin Research is the leading custom research service for B2B marketers. They have spent the last 15 years working with some of the fastest-growing marketing, technology and financial brands in the world, from Copenhagen to London to New York City, helping them understand and generate demand from their audience, based on hyper-relevant, data-driven insight. https://sirkinresearch.com/

