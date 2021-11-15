TVs and Furniture on the Holiday Shopping List? Add Anti-Tip-Over Kits Too and Make Safety a Holiday Tradition

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday shopping deals are already here for big-ticket items like TVs and furniture. But each can lead to a dangerous tip-over incident causing an injury or fatality, most often (79 percent) involving children younger than six. That is why the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is reminding holiday shoppers to add safety to the top of their shopping list.

TV and furniture tip-over incidents happen more often than many parents and caregivers realize. CPSC's most recent annual report shows that during the period from 2017 through 2019, an average of 11,100 children were treated annually in hospital emergency rooms for tip-over-related injuries. Between 2000-2019, 469 children age 17 and under were killed by furniture and TV tip-overs.

"Check CPSC's website to make sure your furniture is not subject to a recall," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "In addition, to reduce a tip-over risk and protect children, parents and caregivers should install anti-tip kits that can be found online or in a hardware store for any TVs or furniture that are not yet secured. Taking these steps now will allow families to have a safer holiday season."

Installing TV and furniture anchoring kits is easy and does not require a person to be handy. Now consumers can follow these steps on CPSC's Anchor It! website. In addition to anchoring, CPSC recommends that adults follow these safety tips for any home where children live or visit:

Place TVs on a sturdy, low base, and push the TV back as far as possible, particularly if anchoring is not possible.

Avoid displaying or storing items, such as toys and remotes, in places where kids might be tempted to climb up to reach for them.

If purchasing a new TV, consider recycling older ones not currently in use.

Keep TV and/or cable cords out of reach of children.

CPSC urges all furniture and TV manufacturers and retailers to make tip-over safety a prominent element of their product marketing. And when holiday shopping for children, CPSC reminds consumers to also check for toy recalls and follow age guidance and other safety information on the toy packaging.

For more information on how to anchor TVs and furniture, or about CPSC's Anchor It! public awareness campaign, please visit www.Anchorit.gov. You can view the campaign's safety video, "Even When You're Watching," here.

From holiday shopping to decorating and cooking, keep the holiday season safe for everyone by following CPSC's safety tips at the Holiday Safety Education Center.

