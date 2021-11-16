Acoustic Forges Alliance with KPMG to Deliver Consistent, Personalized Marketing Across Channels Alliance offering between KPMG Marketing Consulting and Acoustic offers customers a customizable, scalable, modern marketing approach to marketing automation, campaign management, content management, personalization, journey programs, and behavioral analytics

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, an open and independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced today that it has entered an alliance with KPMG. This new alliance will provide KPMG Marketing Consulting and Acoustic Marketing Cloud customers with enhanced implementation support in their pursuit of providing their own end consumers with personalized, cross-channel experiences.

Acoustic Marketing Cloud is a powerful and easy-to-use product suite that enables marketers to develop a deep understanding of customer behavior that in turn enables brands to build a loyal following, drive revenue, and boost engagement. An omnichannel marketing platform, it enables marketers to activate, accelerate, and optimize highly personalized customer journeys.

Acoustic Marketing Cloud offers:

An easy-to-use, centralized interface for executing multichannel campaigns

A program that builds personalized conversations across an individual's journey based on behavior and preferences for every customer

Automated support for ongoing, recurring, and triggered campaigns and programs

Built-in content management to store, templatize, and distribute content

A consolidated dashboard for campaign performance

An open, integrated worldview which allows marketers to select their "best fit" integrations

With this new alliance, KPMG will provide valuable consulting services to support and enhance Acoustic Marketing Cloud, ensuring that it is tailored to an individual marketer's unique needs and requirements. These services include discovery prior to implementation, configuration based upon each customer's specific goals and influencing factors, and campaign builds and migrations.

"This alliance is a 'win-win' for our joint customers," said Ryan Doubet, Managing Director, Marketing Technology Consulting at KPMG. "We're thrilled to work with Acoustic to empower marketers at some of the world's leading brands, making it simple and seamless to create highly personalized, effective customer journeys."

"Acoustic is proud to provide our Marketing Cloud customers with access to the premier implementation and consulting services that KPMG offers," said Dennis Self, CEO at Acoustic. "We're enthusiastic about this partnership and look forward to working closely with KPMG."

KPMG and Acoustic's offerings will help marketers to increase conversions, strengthen retention, and ultimately drive revenue. At the same time, this combination of leading MarTech with leading consulting services will allow joint customers to centralize digital data collection, gain insight into customer and prospect behavior, and simplify the overall marketer experience.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud and digital experience solutions provider that offers an open, B2C, omnichannel marketing automation platform that enables exceptional customer experiences across digital channels including email, mobile, SMS, social media, and more. The Acoustic Marketing Cloud delivers over 122 billion personalized messages annually for an international client base, including Fortune 500 companies. It offers an integrated suite of CX solutions that include digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and omnichannel marketing automation. Tealeaf by Acoustic provides customer experience insights that enable teams to quickly identify, recreate, diagnose, prioritize, and fix customer experience friction in real-time. DemandTec by Acoustic is an AI-automated lifecycle pricing solution that helps retailers to deliver optimal everyday pricing, promotions, and markdowns across all retail channels. Learn more at www.acoustic.com .

