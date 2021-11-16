Cleer Audio and Mimi Hearing Technologies Offer U.S. Consumers a Safe, Customizable Audio Experience

BERLIN and SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimi Hearing Technologies, the global leader in hearing wellbeing, announced today a new partnership with Cleer Audio, the San Diego based manufacturer of award-winning headphones and smart speakers. Starting today, Cleer Audio's new Ally Plus II, true wireless earbuds will offer users in the United States the ability to assess their hearing health and enjoy an enhanced listening experience through Mimi Sound Personalization.

According to a CDC study on preventing noise-induced hearing loss, 40 million US adults aged 20-69 years currently experience noise-induced hearing loss. The partnership between Cleer Audio and Mimi will allow users to test their hearing ability and health, and create a more responsible audio experience with Mimi's patented suite of sound augmentation technologies.

"As we continue to spend more hours listening to audio on our devices the issue of hearing health is becoming an even bigger problem," said Philipp Skribanowitz, CEO of Mimi. "The work we are doing with Cleer Audio is an opportunity to help reduce hearing loss and provide customers with an easy solution that provides them with hearing protection, sound augmentation and personalization features."

Here's how the enhanced hearing experience works:

Audio test: Cleer Audio Ally Plus II users take a short audio test to dial in their unique sound profile, taking into account individual audio sensitivities shaped by genetics, age, lifestyle and environmental factors.

Custom-tuned earbuds: Mimi seamlessly integrates hearing well-being into headphones and earbuds, allowing users to adapt the audio signal to their unique hearing ability, compensating for less than perfect hearing. This creates an optimized sound experience where listeners can hear more details, better enjoy music and follow dialogue.

Promote hearing health: Personal Sound powered by Mimi products remembers the user's profile each time the earbuds are turned on for a custom experience designed to promote hearing health.

"We are thrilled to introduce Mimi Sound Personalization into our newest earphones and headphones available through the Cleer+ app," said Patrick Huang, President of Cleer Audio. "The inclusion of hearing optimization and wellness features in our products will certainly bring added value to our products and customers."

The Ally Plus II true wireless earbuds are now available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany and China. Additional markets will be added in 2022.

Founded in 2014 in Berlin, Mimi Hearing Technologies is a world-leading provider of digital healthcare hearing tests and hearing-ability-based sound personalization. Born out of years of scientific research, Mimi aims to give listeners the best possible audio experience driven by a commitment to hearing health across any device tailored to the individual listener. Mimi wants to create a world where hearing is no longer a barrier to interaction and enjoyment. The company's website can be found at https://mimi.io

Mimi products and integrations have won numerous international awards, including the EISA Best Buy OLED TV (2021-2022) for sound personalization in TP Vision Philips TV, the CES Innovation Award (2019 & 2018) for sound personalization in Beyerdynamic headphones, the SATVISION Innovation Prize (2018) for sound optimization in Loewe TVs, the Sonar+D Award for Innovation (2017), StartUps & Developer Award at the San Francisco Music Tech Summit (2017) and the IFA Berlin Prize for Audio Innovation (2017).

Established in 2012, Cleer audio offers award-winning high-performance headphones and smart speakers unbound by the shackles of conventional thinking, that allows users to discover freedom through unparalleled audio. Cleer believes in elevating and transforming every experience through sound, creating with intention, anticipating the consumer's needs before they're even recognized. Based in San Diego, California, the brand has received many awards at CES 2020, the world's leading and largest consumer electronics trade show. Cleer is devoted to pioneering breakthrough, award-winning audio technologies with uncompromising performance.

