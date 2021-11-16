ePlus to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of 25th Listing Anniversary

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS) today announced that Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer of ePlus, will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET.

"We are honored to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Nasdaq listing by ringing the closing bell today and grateful to Nasdaq for the opportunity to do so," said Mark Marron.

"Since our initial listing in 1996, we have grown to serve more than 3,500 customers around the world, helping them to navigate increasingly complex and rapidly changing business landscapes with modern and agile technology solutions and services. Our corporate agility and our ability to harness change in dynamic and evolving markets has enabled our continued growth and success, and we are proud to learn from Nasdaq that we are one of only 11% of its listed companies that have been in existence for more than 30 years."

A live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

