Essenlix, Partnering with Roche Norway, Won Norway Østfold Hospital System's "Patient At-Home Test" Innovation Partnership That Will Use Essenlix's iMOST™ as Test Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essenlix Corporation, a premier developer, manufacturer, and provider of mobile instant health test solutions for both personal and clinical use using disruptive and proprietary advanced technology, today announced that Essenlix, in partnership with Roche Norway, has won Norway Østfold Hospital System's "Patient At-Home Test" Innovation Partnership that will use Essenlix's iMOST™ as the test platform.



Østfold Hospital selected the winner of the Patient At-Home Test Innovative Partnership through an open public bidding process, participated in by about 10 company teams, including some of the world's major diagnostic companies, and reviewed by multidisciplinary committee of experts in diagnostics, laboratory medicine, medicine, patientcare, technology, e-health, and other fields.

Essenlix's iMOST Instant Mobile Self-Test

The Innovation Partnership will "develop user-friendly, innovative and quality-assured devices/instruments and services that contribute to safe patient sampling and analysis even at home." The Partnership has a 12-month development phase funded by Østfold Hospital, followed by the hospital's purchase phase.

The winning bid by the Roche Norway, Essenlix, and Diffia team, led by Roche, offered the RED@home solution, which uses Essenlix's iMOST™ platform as the test instrument/device to be used by patients at home and delivers test results to doctors and hospitals via the cloud, utilizing the software that will be jointly developed by Essenlix, Diffia, and Roche, as well as Roche's IT, QC and other expertise.

Essenlix iMOST™ (instant Mobile Self-Test) is an instant, mobile phone-based health test platform for both personal and clinical use. iMOST is designed to allow a person to perform many diagnostic/health tests him/herself, accurately, anywhere, anytime, using a single drop of body fluid and a smartphone, within about 60 seconds, at a low cost, with the result sent immediately to professionals.

iMOST is fundamentally different from traditional instruments as it allows for a single instrument to perform health test for many sample types (blood, saliva, urine, swaps, sputum, breath, mucus, tissues, etc.) and for many assay types (immunoassay, colorimetric assay, cytology and pathology, nucleic acid assay, etc.). Furthermore, it is "Intelligent Fault Tolerant," delivering clinical lab-quality test results with good reliability even under imperfect conditions in sample, device, process, and operation, and it can do so in real time (~60 sec).

Essenlix is an integrated company with design, development, prototyping, and manufacturing all in-house. Essenlix has developed and built unique manufacturing lines with a capacity of over 10 million iMOST test cards per year.

"This is a very innovative and exciting project. We strongly believe that such a solution can be of great value to the patient in everyday life," said Anne Eva Bjerke, head of section at the Centre for Laboratory Medicine of Østfold Hospital, a member of Østfold Hospital project selection committee, and the Manager of the Project.

"We are delighted to be part of providing such an important healthcare diagnostic solution, which has the potential to revolutionize current medical practice," said Dieter Weinand, Executive Chairman of Essenlix.

"We are very proud to have been selected by Roche Norway as its partner and to win the Innovation Partnership. Both are further validation of the innovation and uniqueness of Essenlix's iMOST platform," said Dr. Stephen Y. Chou Founder and Co-Chairman of Essenlix. "The Patient At-Home Test Partnership is an excellent vehicle to further demonstrate the capabilities of the Essenlix iMOST platform for both, clinical and personal use. This is an important step forward to making the iMOST platform a solution to the unmet need of instant personal health testing and providing a key missing link between personal health, remote monitoring and treatment, and e-health services.

About Essenlix Corporation

Essenlix Corporation, a five-year startup, is a premier digital health company – a developer, manufacturer, and provider of mobile instant health test solutions for both personal and clinical use, providing the link between personal health, remote monitoring and treatment, and e-health services. Through its iMOST™ platform, Essenlix is the world leader in providing accurate, reliable, and decentralized personal mobile health testing using a single drop of body fluid and a simple mobile-phone based handheld device in about 60 seconds, accessible anywhere, anytime, by anyone. Essenlix's iMOST platform was made possible by its invention of the Intelligent Fault Tolerant paradigm for accurate test results under imperfect testing conditions, QMAX™ universal All-In-One sample holder, intelligent nanostructures, nano-enabled AI/machine learning (NEAM™) and integration with advanced biology. (Essenlix is pronounced Eh- Sen -Lix). For more information, visit www.essenlix.com.

About Roche Diagnostics Norway

Roche Diagnostics Norway is a Norwegian Diagnostics company in the Roche group.

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalized healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Roche Diagnostics Norway is a proud supplier of diagnostics systems and solutions in all the Norwegian health regions. Roche Diagnostics Norway is based in Oslo, Norway.

About Østfold Hospital

Østfold Hospital Trust is located in the southeastern part of Norway and serves 300,000 patients in the region. The hospital system has about 5,000 employees. Østfold Hospital Trust completed a large new hospital in Kalnes (Sarpsborg) in 2015. The new hospital is one of the most modern hospitals in Europe and is on the leading edge of service-oriented innovation. https://www.norwayhealthtech.com/member/sykehuset-ostfold

About Østfold Hospital Patient At Home Test Innovation Partnership

https://sykehuset-ostfold.no/nyheter/nytt-samarbeid-i-innovasjonspartnerskap

About Companies Involved in The Competition of Østfold Hospital Patient At Home Test Innovation Partnership

https://sykehuset-ostfold.no/Documents/Deltakerliste%20markedsdialog%2022.01.2020.pdf

Media Contact:

Matthew Conroy

Stanton PR

203-610-1421

mconroy@stantonprm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Essenlix Corporation