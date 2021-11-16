AU10TIX partnership will allow Genesis Global to streamline the screening process of millions of players and provide a more secure gaming experience

Genesis Global selects AU10TIX's AI Technology to upgrade and automate KYC processes AU10TIX partnership will allow Genesis Global to streamline the screening process of millions of players and provide a more secure gaming experience

TAXBIEX, Malta and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Global has partnered with AU10TIX, a leading global provider of fully automated identity verification technology to further enhance the company's group KYC (Know Your Customer) and customer onboarding process.

AU10TIX - Secure Customer Onboarding (PRNewsfoto/AU10TIX)

AU10TIX's platform is powered by cutting-edge machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capable of facial recognition and real-time digital ID verification and authentication that helps its customers continuously stay ahead of regulatory requirements and fight the latest vectors of synthetic fraud.

Ariel Reem, CEO of Genesis Global Limited said: "AU10TIX was the obvious choice for us to partner with thanks to their unmatched ability to detect complex fraud attempts that can slip by other verification providers, the autonomous nature of the technology, forensic-level analysis, global support and optimised onboarding process. This means we can confidently provide our customers protection and peace of mind, allowing us to focus on the global growth of our business."

The AU10TIX integration will enable Genesis to provide an instant identity verification result for players across the company's range of casino product offerings, including but not limited to Casino Planet, Casoola, Genesis Casino, Casino Cruise, Sloty and Casino Masters.

"As more people seek out digital experiences, the opportunity for cybercrime grows and businesses like Genesis Global must do more to protect itself and its customers from identity fraud. AU10TIX is proud to be part of that equation, working with the Genesis team on an identity verification solution that safely delivers speed and safety," commented Jonathan Wilson, Chief Product Officer, AU10TIX.

About Genesis Global:

Genesis Global is an online gaming company, founded in 2014 by industry-leading professionals with over 40 years of collective experience in the high-stakes world of top global media. Their experience spans digital, traditional and new media markets. Our products combine the best, award-winning gaming technologies with cutting-edge design to provide the most modern and satisfying user experience available to casino customers in most global markets.

Genesis Global creates an ever-evolving online gambling experience by focusing on data which they keep at the heart of their player experience and the personalization of their product and service. They believe that having a diverse, individual approach to product development and player communication is key to providing a unique experience.

For more information, please visit: https://www.genesis.com.mt

About AU10TX:

AU10TIX, an identity management company headquartered in Israel, is on a mission to obliterate fraud and further a more secure and inclusive world. The company provides critical, modular solutions to verify and link physical and digital identities so businesses and their customers can confidently connect. Over the past decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner of major global brands for customer onboarding and customer verification automation— and continues to work on the edge of what's next for identity's role in society. AU10TIX's proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, enabling businesses to onboard customers faster while preventing fraud, meeting compliance mandates and, importantly, promoting trust and safety. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. (OTCQB: ICTSF).

For more information, please visit: https://www.au10tix.com

Media contact: Press@AU10TIX.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AU10TIX