Half of U.S employees say their organization still isn't focusing on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

ATLANTA and LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year it was reported that more than 2,000 CEOs in the U.S have now signed a pledge to act on supporting a more inclusive workplace for millions of employees across the nation. However, new findings from the Advanced 2021/22 Trends Report says that 74% of employees believe the main focus of their organization is on business growth and development and not Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Disappointingly for many, the findings from the report showed that only half (51%) of respondents believed that improving D&I is a business priority over the next 12 months.

The age divide

The report, which surveyed more than 250 employees from companies across the U.S, highlights a disconnect between generations. Only a quarter (25%) of 18–24-year-olds believed that the leadership of their organization is prioritising inclusion and diversity at all levels, compared to almost half of those (45%) in senior roles.

The research findings also indicated that younger employees are much more likely to be aware of the steps being taken to address diversity and inclusion within the organization. In fact, 100% of respondents surveyed in the 18-24 age bracket say they do know whether their company publishes a diversity pay gap report, while a fifth (20%) of those over 55 did not know.

The future is bright, despite slow progress

Despite these bleak numbers, employees are overwhelmingly positive about the outlook for D&I in the U.S, with 84% saying that their company is taking the proper steps towards creating a more diverse workforce. Encouragingly, 74% say that their organization has undertaken specific actions to reduce unconscious bias in the workplace while another 74% of businesses have also introduced a process for reducing unconscious bias.

Gordon Wilson, CEO at Advanced, says: "Diversity and inclusion can no longer be ignored, and we must act now to ensure that these issues are addressed. Time and time again, we have seen that inclusive workplaces are better for people and better for business. Those organizations that deprioritize their focus on D&I will suffer irreparably as they lose out on opportunities to find and source the best talent, innovate and uncover new products and services, and hamper their post-COVID recovery."

Covid has brought the issue front and center

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many organizations moved to hybrid working and the research shows that many believe this has clarified where more needs to be done to create a more diverse workforce. In fact, 28% of those surveyed say that hybrid working has helped raise the visibility of minority groups, and 1 in 3 (31%) say hybrid working has highlighted the need to cater to workers with disabilities.

Gordon concludes: "Like many businesses, Advanced is on a journey to improve its D&I. We have made significant progress, but still more must be done within our organization and on an industry-wide level. To achieve diverse, thriving, and successful workplaces, businesses need to walk their walk and implement processes and policies that create an equitable and inclusive landscape. We must all continue to push forward to create lasting change."

Other key findings from the report include:

8% of 18–24-year-olds say D&I focus is an important attribute for business leaders, and this figure jumps to 44% for those aged 35-44.

Younger people are more focused on ESG (42%), CSR (42%), and wellbeing (58%).

92% of those aged 18-24 report that their business is doing enough to promote D&I.

