Lagniappe Capital Partners Adds a Crucial Piece to Its Team

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCP is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Limbocker to the LCP team. As Managing Partner, Andrew will focus his efforts on building out LCP's organization, closing its first location-based entertainment fund and executing on new investments.

We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our partnership.

"With 13 years of investing experience, Andrew brings an abundance of knowledge and drive to the LCP team," said Brian McGuire, Founder and Managing Partner. "Andrew's background in complex capital structure, entertainment and recreation investing and deal team leadership are essential to growing LCP's portfolio. We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to our partnership."

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science in both Finance and Accounting from the University Kansas. His previous work experience includes Vice President of Investments at EPR Properties where he led the investments team on over $1.5b in real estate investments.

