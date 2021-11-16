Martin Walker Law Firm Makes Community Pillar Donation to United Way

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyler's Martin Walker law firm has donated $5,000 to the United Way of Smith County as part of that organization's community pillar fundraising effort.

Community pillar donations go to pay the administrative costs involved in running the United Way of Smith County campaign and assure that 100 percent of other contributions go to fund the many member organizations the United Way supports.

Martin Walker is dedicating its donation in honor of Bill Martin, former president of the United Way of Smith County and father of firm co-founder Reid Martin.

"Part of running a successful business is giving back to the community that made you a success," Reid Martin says. "To be able to do it in a manner that honors my dad, who has given so much to this particular organization, is very gratifying."

The United Way of Smith County was established in 1940 when a group of local community leaders came together to help those recovering from the Great Depression. Since then, the group has put more than $65 million back into Smith County.

"There are few organizations in the community that do as much as the United Way to make our county a better place," says Jack Walker. "We are happy to play a small part in supporting their work."

The United Way of Smith County supports a variety of local agencies including the Literacy Council of Tyler, The Salvation Army, Goodwill of East Texas, the East Texas Food Bank and many others. In addition, the group operates its own programs, including the 211 East Texas Helpline and the East Texas Center for Nonprofits.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals statewide in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

