S&P Global Announces Commencement of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for IHS Markit Notes

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) ("S&P Global" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc. ("Market Intelligence") commenced private exchange offers to certain eligible holders (each an "Exchange Offer" and, collectively, the "Exchange Offers") for any and all outstanding notes (the "IHS Markit Notes") issued by IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) ("IHS Markit") for up to $4,642,848,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by the Company (the "S&P Global Notes") and cash.

As previously announced, on November 29, 2020, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto, dated as of January 20, 2021) by and among the Company, IHS Markit and Sapphire Subsidiary, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company ("Merger Sub"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into IHS Markit, with IHS Markit surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Merger"). The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined herein) are being conducted in connection with and are conditioned upon the completion of the Merger.

In conjunction with the Exchange Offers, Market Intelligence is concurrently soliciting consents (each a "Consent Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures (each an "IHS Markit Indenture" and, collectively, the "IHS Markit Indentures") governing the IHS Markit Notes to, among other things, eliminate from each IHS Markit Indenture (i) substantially all of the restrictive covenants, (ii) certain of the events which may lead to an "Event of Default", (iii) the SEC reporting covenant, (iv) the restrictions on IHS Markit consolidating with or merging into another person or conveying, transferring or leasing all or any of its properties and assets to any person and (v) the obligation to offer to repurchase the IHS Markit Notes upon certain change of control transactions (collectively, the "Proposed Amendments"). The Proposed Amendments with respect to each series of the IHS Markit Notes under the IHS Markit Indentures requires the consent of the holders of not less than a majority in principal amount of such series of the IHS Markit Notes outstanding (the "Requisite Consents"). If the Requisite Consents are obtained for a particular series of IHS Markit Notes, any remaining IHS Markit Notes for that series not tendered and exchanged for S&P Global Notes will be governed by the amended indenture. Each Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation is conditioned upon, among other things, the completion of the other Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, although Market Intelligence may waive such condition at any time with respect to an Exchange Offer. Any waiver of a condition by Market Intelligence with respect to an Exchange Offer will automatically waive such condition with respect to the corresponding Consent Solicitation, as applicable.

The following table sets forth the Consent Payment (as defined herein), Exchange Consideration (as defined herein), Early Participation Premium (as defined herein) and Total Consideration (as defined herein) for each series of IHS Markit Notes:

Title of

Series of

IHS Markit

Notes CUSIP/ISIN No. Maturity

Date Principal

Amount

Outstanding Consent

Payment(1) Exchange

Consideration(2) Early

Participation

Premium(3) Total

Consideration(4) 5.000% Senior Notes

due 2022 44962L AA5 /

G47567 AA3 /

US44962LAA52 /

USG47567AA30 11/01/2022 $742,848,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 5.000%

Senior Notes due

2022 $30** principal

amount of S&P

Global 5.000%

Senior Notes due

2022 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 5.000%

Senior Notes due

2022 and $1.00 in

cash















4.125% Senior Notes

due 2023 44962L AG2 /

US44962LAG23 08/01/2023 $500,000,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.125%

Senior Notes due

2023 $30** principal

amount of S&P Global 4.125% Senior Notes due

2023 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.125%

Senior Notes due

2023 and $1.00 in

cash















3.625% Senior Notes

due 2024 44962L AH0 /

US44962LAH06 05/01/2024 $400,000,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 3.625%

Senior Notes due

2024 $30** principal

amount of S&P

Global 3.625%

Senior Notes due

2024 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 3.625%

Senior Notes due

2024 and $1.00 in

cash















4.750% Senior Notes

due 2025 44962L AB3 /

G47567 AB1 /

G47567 AC9 /

US44962LAB36 /

USG47567AB13 /

USG47567AC95 02/15/2025 $800,000,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.750%

Senior Notes due

2025 $30** principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.750%

Senior Notes due

2025 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.750%

Senior Notes due

2025 and $1.00 in

cash















4.000% Senior Notes

due 2026 44962L AC1 /

G47567 AD7 /

US44962LAC19 /

USG47567AD78 03/01/2026 $500,000,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.000%

Senior Notes due

2026 $30** principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.000%

Senior Notes due

2026 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.000%

Senior Notes due

2026 and $1.00 in

cash















4.750% Senior Notes

due 2028 44962L AF4 /

US44962LAF40 08/01/2028 $750,000,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.750%

Senior Notes due

2028 $30** principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.750%

Senior Notes due

2028 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.750%

Senior Notes due

2028 and $1.00 in

cash















4.250% Senior Notes

due 2029 44962L AJ6 /

US44962LAJ61 05/01/2029 $950,000,000 $1.00 in

cash $970* principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.250%

Senior Notes due

2029 $30** principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.250%

Senior Notes due

2029 $1,000 principal

amount of S&P

Global 4.250%

Senior Notes due

2029 and $1.00 in

cash





























(1) For each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes accepted for exchange. On the Settlement Date (as defined herein), the Consent Payment will be paid to each eligible holder that validly tendered and did not validly withdraw IHS Markit Notes at or prior to the Early Participation Date (as defined herein), even if such person is no longer the beneficial owner of such IHS Markit Notes on the Expiration Date (as defined herein). (2) For each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes accepted for exchange. (*) If, at the Early Participation Date, the Requisite Consents with respect to a series of IHS Markit Notes under an IHS Markit Indenture have been received, then the Exchange Consideration will be increased by the Early Participation Premium so that for each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes of such series tendered after the Early Participation Date and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, an eligible holder will receive $1,000 principal amount of the applicable series of S&P Global Notes. (3) For each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date. On the Settlement Date, the Early Participation Premium will be paid to each eligible holder who is a beneficial owner of such IHS Markit Notes at the Expiration Date, and who validly tendered such IHS Markit Notes at or prior to the Early Participation Date and did not validly withdraw such IHS Markit Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date. (**) If, at the Early Participation Date, the Requisite Consents with respect to a series of IHS Markit Notes under an IHS Markit Indenture have been received, then this Early Participation Premium will be added to the Exchange Consideration so that for each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes of such series tendered after the Early Participation Date and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date, an eligible holder will receive $1,000 principal amount of the applicable series of S&P Global Notes. (4) For each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date.

Includes the Consent Payment, $970 of Exchange Consideration and the Early Participation Premium. For the avoidance of doubt, unless the Exchange Offers are amended, in no event will any holder of IHS Markit Notes receive more than $1,000 aggregate principal amount of S&P Global Notes for each $1,000 aggregate principal amount of IHS Markit Notes accepted for exchange.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated November 16, 2021 (the "Offering Memorandum"), and are conditioned upon the closing of the Merger, which condition may not be waived by Market Intelligence, and certain other conditions that may be waived by Market Intelligence. Each Exchange Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 1, 2022, unless extended or terminated (such date and time with respect to an Exchange Offer, as may be extended for such Exchange Offer, the "Expiration Date"). The Company expects to extend the outside date under the agreement and plan of merger governing the Merger past November 29, 2021; however, if the outside date is not extended, the Company expects to terminate the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. Consents may not be revoked after the earlier of (i) 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 30, 2021, unless extended or terminated (such date and time with respect to an Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, as the same may be extended for such Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, the "Early Participation Date"), and (ii) the date the applicable supplemental indenture to the corresponding IHS Markit Indenture implementing the applicable Proposed Amendments is executed. The settlement date (the "Settlement Date") for the Exchange Offers will be promptly after the Expiration Date and is expected to occur no earlier than the first business day after the closing of the Merger, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

For each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date, eligible holders of IHS Markit Notes will be eligible to receive the total consideration set out in the table above (the "Total Consideration"), which includes a consent payment of $1.00 in cash (the "Consent Payment") and an early participation premium, payable in principal amount of S&P Global Notes, of $30 (the "Early Participation Premium"). To be eligible to receive the Total Consideration, eligible holders must have validly tendered and not withdrawn their IHS Markit Notes at or prior to the Early Participation Date and beneficially own such IHS Markit Notes at the Expiration Date. For the avoidance of doubt, unless the Exchange Offers are amended, in no event will any holder of IHS Markit Notes receive more than $1,000 aggregate principal amount of S&P Global Notes for each $1,000 aggregate principal amount of IHS Markit Notes accepted for exchange.

For each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, eligible holders of IHS Markit Notes will be eligible to receive (i) $970 principal amount of S&P Global Notes if the Requisite Consents for the applicable series of IHS Markit Notes have not been received at the Early Participation Date or (ii) if, at the Early Participation Date, the Requisite Consents for the applicable series of IHS Markit Notes have been received, $1,000 principal amount of such series of S&P Global Notes (the foregoing clauses (i) and (ii), as applicable, the "Exchange Consideration"). To be eligible to receive the Exchange Consideration, eligible holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their IHS Markit Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date. If an eligible holder validly tenders and has not withdrawn their IHS Markit Notes at or prior to the Early Participation Date and beneficially owns such IHS Markit Notes at the Expiration Date, the eligible holder will instead receive the Total Consideration. An eligible holder that validly tenders IHS Markit Notes and delivers (and does not validly revoke) a consent prior to the Early Participation Date, but withdraws such IHS Markit Notes after the Early Participation Date but prior to the Expiration Date, will receive the Consent Payment, even if such eligible holder is no longer the beneficial owner of such IHS Markit Notes on the Expiration Date. An eligible holder that validly tenders IHS Markit Notes after the Early Participation Date will not receive the Consent Payment, but will receive the $1,000 of the applicable S&P Global Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of IHS Markit Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date if, at the Early Participation Date, the required consents for such applicable series of IHS Markit Notes have been received.

Each new series of S&P Global Notes will have the same interest rate, maturity date, redemption terms and interest payment dates as the corresponding series of IHS Markit Notes for which they are being offered in exchange. No accrued and unpaid interest is payable upon acceptance of any IHS Markit Notes in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. However, the first interest payment on any S&P Global Notes will include the accrued and unpaid interest on the IHS Markit Notes tendered in exchange therefor so that a tendering eligible holder will receive the same interest payment it would have received had its IHS Markit Notes not been tendered in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations; provided that the amount of accrued and unpaid interest shall only be equal to the accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of IHS Markit Notes equal to the aggregate principal amount of S&P Global Notes an eligible holder receives, which may be less than the principal amount of corresponding IHS Markit Notes tendered for exchange if such holder tenders (and does not subsequently withdraw) its IHS Markit Notes after the Early Participation Date and the Requisite Consents have not been received by the Early Participation Date. For the avoidance of doubt, to the extent an interest payment date for a series of IHS Markit Notes occurs prior to the Settlement Date, holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw IHS Markit Notes in the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will receive accrued and unpaid interest on such interest payment date as required by the terms of the applicable IHS Markit Indenture.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will only be distributed to eligible holders of IHS Markit Notes who complete and return an eligibility certificate confirming that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer" under Rule 144A or not a "U.S. person" and outside the United States under Regulation S for purposes of applicable securities laws. The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the Offering Memorandum, copies of which may be obtained by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc., the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (877) 864-5060 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), or by email at sandp@dfking.com. The eligibility certificate is available electronically at: www.dfking.com/sandp and is also available by contacting D.F. King & Co., Inc.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as are permitted under applicable law.

The S&P Global Notes offered in the Exchange Offers have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws. Therefore, the S&P Global Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any applicable state securities laws.

