Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $2.9 million , an increase of approximately 105% from $1.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and revenues from online ride-hailing platform services.

Net loss from continuing operations reduced to $0.1 million , from $2.6 million in the prior-year period.

During the six months ended September 30, 2021 , approximately 12.4 million rides were completed through the platform with gross fares paid by riders totaling $38.0 million .

In August 2021 , Senmiao signed a new contract with Shanghai Lutuan Technology, an affiliate of Meituan (HK: 3690), whereby online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on Meituan's platform ("the major platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. Since this new cooperation model commenced in August 2021 , over 1.4 million rides have been completed on the major platform with gross fares paid by riders totaling $4.8 million .

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We were pleased with the results we achieved during the fiscal 2022 second quarter, more than doubling revenue to $2.9 million and significantly narrowing losses compared to the prior-year period. This was primarily driven by increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and significantly greater revenue contributions from our online ride-hailing platform services business as a result of our new cooperation agreement with Meituan, which we believe not only presents Senmiao with an attractive opportunity to expand upon this partnership but also much more favorable terms on a go-forward basis. While we expect automobile rentals will continue to make up the majority of our revenues in the near term, we are optimistic that the online ride-hailing platform services business will begin to make more significant contributions in the periods to come."

Mr. Wen continued, "In October, we announced the launch of our online ride-hailing platform in Xuzhou, the largest city in northern Jiangsu Province with a population of approximately 8.6 million. With this launch, Senmiao's platform is now available in 10 cities across China. We look forward to deepening our relationships with our major partners by expanding into additional markets and gaining market share in existing markets. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, our platform facilitated approximately 4 million completed rides generating gross fares of approximately $12.9 million. We realized $0.6 million in revenue from online ride-hailing platform service fees while paying $0.4 million in incentives to Active Drivers, a much lower amount than in previous quarters. During the period, we also announced multiple partnership agreements with different local online ride-hailing companies who have a strong presence and expertise in their respective markets, which we anticipate will enable Senmiao to gain a foothold in these major cities in the coming quarters."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $2.9 million for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 105% from $1.4 million in the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to the $1.2 million increase in operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and $0.6 million in revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services, which had not yet launched in the prior-year period. This was partially offset by decreased revenue contributions from automobile sales and facilitation of automobile transactions and financing during the period.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased to $2.9 million for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in cost of automobiles under operating leases and $0.2 million increase in direct expense and technical service fees related to Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform, as a result of the expansion of those two businesses.

Gross Loss

Gross loss was $0.01 million, for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to gross profit of $0.4 million in the prior-year period, due to the decreased number of automobile sales and facilitated new automobile purchases. Senmiao has focused on operating leases to mitigate the impact of the return of automobiles by a substantial number of drivers and the intense competition in the online ride-hailing market in Chengdu and Changsha since 2020. The Company achieved gross profit of $0.3 million from online ride-hailing platform services during the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, which partially offset the gross losses in other lines of business.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $3.0 million for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $2.7 million in the prior-year period. The increase was mainly attributable to a $0.7 million increase in salary and employee benefits as Senmiao's employee headcount increased from 200 to 352 and a $0.3 million increase in offices rental and charges, which were partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in financial, legal and marketing service fees and a $0.3 million decrease in amortization of intangible assets and rendered automobiles that have not been sub-leased as Senmiao leased more automobiles during this quarter than in the prior-year period.

Net Loss

Net loss from Senmiao's continuing operations for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, improved to $0.1 million, from a net loss of $2.6 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily the result of the increased revenues, costs and the gain in change in fair value of derivative liabilities. During the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, Senmiao had a gain of $3.0 million from change in fair value of derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in Senmiao's historical offerings, from a loss of $0.1 million in the prior-year period.

Earnings (Loss) per Share

Earnings per share for continuing operations for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2021, was approximately $0.01 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 55.4 million, compared to loss per share of approximately $0.06 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 37.8 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2021, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, compared to $4.4 million as of March 31, 2021.

The Company's business is capital intensive. Subsequent to the quarter-end (on November 11, 2021), Senmiao closed a private placement of $5.0 million with certain institutional investors of its Series A Preferred Stock, which can be initially converted into shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $0.68 per share, subject to adjustment.

Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, can be found in the Form 10-Q that has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 15, 2021.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including statements concerning the development of Senmiao's automobile transaction, financing, rental and related services and online ride-hailing platform, the Chinese ride-hailing and automobile financial leasing markets, Senmiao's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and performance, and the impact of COVID-19 on Senmiao's business), as well as the assumptions such statements and other statements that are not statements of historical facts are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

















September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,766,104

$ 4,448,075 Accounts receivable, net, current portion



773,264



1,437,195 Inventories



216,490



127,933 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion



458,853



541,605 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



3,947,284



3,905,278 Due from related parties



44,060



39,572 Current assets - discontinued operations



39,007



393,348 Total current assets



7,245,062



10,893,006













Property and equipment, net











Property and equipment, net



5,358,726



3,700,147 Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations



—



5,592 Total property and equipment, net



5,358,726



3,705,739













Other assets

























Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



410,698



499,221 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



633,326



580,367 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



2,923,679



4,778,772 Intangible assets, net



898,208



968,131 Goodwill



—



135,388 Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent



38,497



269,183 Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent



194,167



473,472 Total other assets



5,098,575



7,704,534













Total assets

$ 17,702,363

$ 22,303,279













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)











Current liabilities











Borrowings from financial institutions

$ 591,712

$ 310,662 Accounts payable



178,057



44,769 Advances from customers



233,045



155,586 Income tax payable



17,855



17,408 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



6,555,693



6,655,592 Due to related parties and affiliates



1,297,595



352,827 Operating lease liabilities



71,653



209,644 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



404,997



243,726 Financing lease liabilities



4,998,400



5,172,943 Derivative liabilities



3,147,206



1,278,926 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



644,535



2,336,861 Total current liabilities



18,140,748



16,778,944

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(CONTINUED)

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)













September 30, 2021

March 31, 2021



(Unaudited)





Other liabilities











Borrowings from financial institutions, noncurrent



30,482



44,962 Operating lease liabilities, non-current



273,264



263,708 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



355,594



341,549 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



1,417,374



2,256,553 Deferred tax liability



45,734



44,993 Total other liabilities



2,122,448



2,951,765













Total liabilities



20,263,196



19,730,709













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity (deficiency)











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,452,127 and 49,780,725 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively)



5,545



4,978 Additional paid-in capital



43,136,098



40,755,327 Accumulated deficit



(39,893,610)



(34,064,921) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(843,501)



(838,671) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



2,404,532



5,856,713













Non-controlling interests



(4,965,365)



(3,284,143)













Total equity (deficiency)



(2,560,833)



2,572,570













Total liabilities and equity (deficiency)

$ 17,702,363

$ 22,303,279

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues

$ 2,855,909

$ 1,390,396

$ 4,705,984

$ 2,537,312 Cost of revenues



(2,868,309)



(994,515)



(6,647,655)



(1,794,771) Gross profit (loss)



(12,400)



395,881



(1,941,671)



742,541

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



(2,981,720)



(2,749,209)



(6,664,997)



(4,709,634) Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



(57,187)



47,540



(102,740)



(81,072) Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill



(5,886)



(80,223)



(170,143)



(80,223) Total operating expenses



(3,044,793)



(2,781,892)



(6,937,880)



(4,870,929)

























Loss from operations



(3,057,193)



(2,386,011)



(8,879,551)



(4,128,388)

























Other income (expense)























Other income (expense), net



38,705



135,457



(17,954)



129,381 Interest expense



(12,952)



(14,892)



(27,648)



(35,540) Interest expense on finance leases



(108,208)



(211,053)



(215,847)



(437,230) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



3,017,734



(129,961)



1,648,450



(412,941) Total other income (expense), net



2,935,279



(220,449)



1,387,001



(756,330)

























Loss before income taxes



(121,914)



(2,606,460)



(7,492,550)



(4,884,718) Income tax expense



(11)



(705)



(11)



(6,977) Net loss from continuing operations



(121,925)



(2,607,165)



(7,492,561)



(4,891,695) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes



—



7,875



—



(77,779)

























Net loss



(121,925)



(2,599,290)



(7,492,561)



(4,969,474) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations



541,851



418,546



1,663,872



808,245

























Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 419,926

$ (2,180,744)

$ (5,828,689)

$ (4,161,229) Net loss

$ (121,925)

$ (2,599,290)

$ (7,492,561)

$ (4,969,474)

























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(3,608)



(165,216)



(22,180)



(153,499)

























Comprehensive loss



(125,533)



(2,764,506)



(7,514,741)



(5,122,973)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(CONTINUED)

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)













For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(547,866)



(399,438)



(1,681,222)



(786,824) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 422,333

$ (2,365,068)

$ (5,833,519)

$ (4,336,149) Weighted average number of common stock























Basic and diluted



55,386,760



37,802,840



54,066,414



33,429,856

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted























Continuing operations

$ 0.01

$ (0.06)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.12)

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted























Discontinued operations

$ —

$ 0.00

$ —

$ (0.00)



































SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)

















For the Six Months Ended



September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (7,492,561)

$ (4,969,474) Net loss from discontinued operations



—



(77,779) Net loss from continuing operations



(7,492,561)



(4,891,695) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



521,091



106,608 Stock compensation expense



—



445,000 Amortization of right-of-use assets



2,270,059



2,123,901 Amortization of intangible assets



74,643



41,670 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



102,740



81,072 Impairments of long-lived assets



170,143



80,223 Gain on disposal of equipment



—



(412) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(1,648,450)



412,941 Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



805,719



124,198 Inventories



(134,268)



278,161 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



(91,860)



(248,889) Finance lease receivables



377,710



(46,913) Accounts payable



132,186



(3,097) Advances from customers



74,690



11,864 Income tax payable



160



480 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



366,305



1,355,339 Operating lease liabilities



(135,847)



(96,436) Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(15,084)



61,575 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(4,622,624)



(164,410) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



(1,382,239)



(1,131,564) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities



(6,004,863)



(1,295,974)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(2,139,602)



(19,572) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(2,139,602)



(19,572) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



(1,393)



(71) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(2,140,995)



(19,643)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(CONTINUED)

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)









For the Six Months Ended



September 30,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in a registered direct public offering



5,771,053



— Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in an underwritten public offering



—



6,098,297 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised



22,015



75,000 Borrowings from a financial institution



578,567



488,932 Repayments to stockholders



—



(28,569) Loan to a related party



—



(66,427) Borrowings from a related party



800,000



— Repayments to related parties and affiliates



(172,528)



(205,900) Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions



(318,575)



(150,999) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(1,241,041)



(1,449,554) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



5,439,491



4,760,780 Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations



—



28,569 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



5,439,491



4,789,349













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



24,396



76,259













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(2,681,971)



3,549,991 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,448,075



844,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



1,766,104



4,394,019













Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



—



— Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period

$ 1,766,104

$ 4,394,019 Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 27,648

$ 35,540 Cash paid for income tax

$ —

$ — Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities











Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 108,201

$ 2,976,966 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 180,307

$ — Acquisition of equipment through prepayment and financing lease receivables offset

$ —

$ 312,864 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock proceeds

$ 3,562,404

$ 241,919 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon warrants exercised

$ 45,674

$ 56,662 Stock issued on deferred stock compensation

$ —

$ 445,000

