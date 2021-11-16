In line with the brand's mission to support guests' fitness and wellness journeys, the new line includes everything from on-trend apparel and workout accessories to a lip balm inspired by a top-selling blend.

Smoothie King Unveils New Merchandise Line Just in Time for Black Friday and Holiday Gifting In line with the brand's mission to support guests' fitness and wellness journeys, the new line includes everything from on-trend apparel and workout accessories to a lip balm inspired by a top-selling blend.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King is helping guests Rule the Day® in a whole new way with its new line of merchandise, inspired by the commitment to supporting active, empowered lifestyles that drives its purpose-driven menu.

Just in time for Black Friday and holiday gifts, the new line is available today exclusively at gear.smoothieking.com and includes everything from on-trend Smoothie King apparel to a fruity lip balm inspired by its fan favorite Angel Food™ blend. True to the brand's mission to inspire healthy, active lifestyles, items available in the new store were specifically designed to complement different points of guests' health and fitness journeys.

"We decided to make Smoothie King merchandise because our guests were requesting it, and we love how proud they are to represent our brand," said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of Smoothie King. "That's why we created every item in the new store with them in mind. From a fleece-lined tie-dye jogger set to keep them warm on a winter smoothie run to Rule the Day® yoga accessories to ground them while they stretch, we want to support our guests every step of the way in reaching their goals."

With items ranging from $2 to $65, the new line offers something for every budget (with some items, like the jogger set and yoga mat, available only while supplies last!). It currently includes:

Angel Food ™ Smoothie Lip Balm: Smoothie King blended more than 8 million Angel Food™ smoothies last year, and now this fruity fan favorite comes in a lip balm (a necessity for chilly morning runs) so you can enjoy it 24 hours a day! The Angel Food™ smoothie, a favorite in Smoothie King's Take a Break category, is made with just four simple ingredients and perfect for guests looking to reward themselves or simply enjoy the day with tasty Clean Blends™.

Tie-dye Jogger Set: Nothing will get fitness fans to and from the gym in style like joggers and a sweatshirt in swirls of Smoothie King red. Fleece-lined to keep you warm as you go about your busy days (or lounge around on holiday mornings). Available separately.

Smoothie King Beanie: When the weather is as cold as your smoothie, this bright red beanie will keep you cozy, comfortable and stylish. Pair it with the jogger set to complete your fan 'fit.

Smoothie King Stickers: Grab some of these for loved ones' stockings so they can leave themselves fun little reminders to Rule the Day®. These are perfect for everything from water bottles and laptops to notebooks and locker doors and are inspired by some of Smoothie King's favorite ingredients, like whole, delicious fruits. Fun fact, Smoothie King blended 26 million pounds of strawberries and 4.5 million pounds of pineapples last year alone!

Rule The Day® Yoga Mat: Find your balance with this yoga mat that gives you a pep talk every time you hit your best tree pose.

Rule The Day® Workout Towel: After working up a sweat with your favorite studio, gym or at-home workout, wick it away with a Smoothie King towel – complete with a mantra that reminds you why you put in the work.

Rule the Day® Tumbler (16 oz): Stay hydrated with this ombre, insulated tumbler even during those rare times you aren't drinking a smoothie. Available in green or black to match your style.

Smoothie King Backpack: When you need a way to pack up all these workout essentials, this stylish, roomy backpack is just the thing! Throw them in and you're on your way.

Smoothie King's new merchandise is perfect for every Smoothie King and fitness fan on your list and is available now at gear.smoothieking.com. The online store will be updated with new merchandise periodically, so keep eye out for the next drop and join Healthy Rewards to never miss an update.

Smoothie King's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

On Black Friday (November 26), Smoothie King is giving its Healthy Rewards members access to exclusive deals so they can snag the new gear at a discount. Champion members get 10% off their first merchandise order.

That's not all – on Cyber Monday members can get free delivery on any of Smoothie King's purpose-driven smoothies as a delicious way to get an extra boost of nutrients after Thanksgiving. All smoothies are blended with whole fruits and organic veggies and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Minimum purchase of $10 required. Sign up for Healthy Rewards™ at www.smoothieking.com/healthy-rewards.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,200 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends™ initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise is ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 27 years, ranked No.19 overall on the "2021 Franchise 500" list and debuted on the "Inc. 5000" list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

For more information, visit smoothieking.com and follow Smoothie King on Facebook and Instagram.

