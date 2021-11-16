Treasury Prime Named Best Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company, announced today that the company won Best Banking as a Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 at The Big Bank Theory Conference. Treasury Prime stood out because the company's success in the market proves that banks and fintech companies are thriving together.

"The Tearsheet Embedded Awards recognize the innovative companies who are using embedded banking to create lasting change in the industry, and we're proud to be included with our bank partner Piermont Bank and our technology partner Marqeta," said Chris Dean, CEO of Treasury Prime. "This award is a great validation of all the work our team has done and the phenomenal progress we've made in the market. Treasury Prime's success proves that banks and fintech companies are thriving together."

Banking-as-a-Service is the essential technology layer that enables companies to embed banking services into their offerings. Most banks don't have the resources, time, or experience to build their own BaaS offering while many fintech companies have a great business idea but are less familiar with banking. In Treasury Prime's model, fintech clients can start building immediately and launch their program in days or weeks with support and engagement from both the bank partner and Treasury Prime.

How Treasury Prime's model works

Treasury Prime partners with banks to integrate with their core banking systems and payment gateways, and build an API.

Using Treasury Prime's API, developers can quickly and easily embed financial services in their applications.

Treasury Prime provides both banks and fintechs with tools and processes to support compliance.

The client has a direct relationship with the bank and benefits from banking and regulatory expertise and counsel.

The client has a direct relationship with Treasury Prime and benefits from the company's technology expertise, and working with a dedicated customer success manager.

Banks benefit from winning fintech clients that help the bank's growth strategy.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime's full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, Pacific Western Bank, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Developers can start building today at https://developers.sandbox.treasuryprime.com/ . For more information, visit www.treasuryprime.com.

