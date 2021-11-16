Trends and Innovations in Luxury Hospitality Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attend the International Luxury Hotel Association 's 10th annual INSPIRE21 conference at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica on December 2-3 and listen to the latest trends and innovations from experts in luxury hospitality.

Topics will include Overcoming the Talent Crisis: Strategies to Build your Workforce and Understanding Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, to Changing Consumer Expectations that now require Technology Shifts - how does this affect the hotel business?

Jeff Katz, CEO, Journera, will be talking about Building Back Smarter, Michelle Russo, CEO & Founder, hotelAVE will give a 2022 Economic & Investment Outlook, and Kevin Kelly, CEO, Sensei will discuss Destination Wellbeing: Putting Wellness at the Forefront of Recovery for both people and industry.

See the agenda here and join us for cocktails and networking at the industry showcase.

Our partners, youtip money are giving you the opportunity to support the Hospitality Industry with Cocktails for a Cause! All tips made at #ilhainspire will be donated to the ServiceSource Foundation – an NPO that supports individuals who have disabilities nationwide. ServiceSource provides employment opportunities so that individuals thrive! Many individuals supported by ServiceSource work in the hospitality industry. To learn more, visit www.servicesource.org or follow them on social media @ServiceSource1.

Partner highlights:

As a nonprofit organization, our mission at Visit California is to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state's travel industry – that inspire travel to, and within, California. We work hard to promote and market California as a premier tourist destination. From the mountains to the beaches, the redwoods to the deserts and from our metropolitan cities to our unique small towns, we see it as our job to inspire travel to this amazing state, one visitor at a time. Visit California is a new partner of the International Luxury Hotel Association and we're excited the 10th annual INSPIRE conference is being held in California!

Yon-Ka Paris is a French luxury, aromatic, plant-based skincare line featuring products that are clinically proven, natural, vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free. Celebrating over 67 years in the industry and owned and operated by women, Yon-Ka offers plant cell active-based skincare rituals that offer anti-aging, wellness and overall improved skin health. Currently, featured in over 1,000 5-star resort spas, medi-spas, country clubs, and traditional day spas across the United States. Yon-Ka Paris takes pride in providing spas with a selection of 40 professional protocols and partners with spas to support their commitment to excellence so guests can enjoy an unforgettable wellness experience. In many cases, wellness establishments must choose between being natural, results-driven, or luxury – but with Yon-Ka Paris, they get all three!

Front Line Safety, an award-winning solution-based provider of safety and first aid equipment, focused on compliance and results, through innovation and partnership have partnered with the ILHA. Since 1989 they have been helping clients realize their safety goals and objectives by designing custom programs and equipment to create unique answers to today's most challenging loss exposures.

Register for INSPIRE now and meet decision makers, discover new products and services, and learn the latest trends and innovations in the luxury hospitality industry.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America. They also run LinkedIn's largest hospitality and travel group which ranks in the top 100 of the more than 10 million professional groups on LinkedIn. Connect with us on theilha.com , hospitality and travel forum , ILHA Facebook , ILHA Instagram , ILHA Twitter , ILHA YouTube

