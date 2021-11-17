Fujitsu Launches New 8Mbit FRAM Guaranteeing Writing Endurance up to 100 Trillion Times

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited has launched new 8Mbit FRAM MB85R8M2TA with parallel interface, which is the first product to guarantee 100 trillion read/write cycle times in Fujitsu's FRAM product family. Evaluation samples are currently available.

URL: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fsm/en/products/fram/device/parallel-8m-mb85r8m2ta.html

Fig.1 - MB85R8M2TA Packages:

FRAM is a non-volatile memory product with superior features of high read/write endurance, fast writing speed operation and low power consumption, and it has been mass-produced for over 20 years.

URL: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/fsm/en/products/fram/features/

The MB85R8M2TA with an SRAM-compatible parallel interface operates at a wide range of power supply voltage from 1.8V to 3.6V. Being capable of operating up to 25ns in fast page mode, the new FRAM's access speed is as high as SRAM at continuous data transfer. It achieves both high-speed operations, approximately 30% faster access speed, and low power consumption, 10% less operating current, compared to Fujitsu's conventional products. This memory IC is an ideal replacement of SRAM in the industrial machines that require high-speed operation.

Fig.2 - Example of FRAM usage:

Fig.3 - Current Comparison:

From the above features, the new 8Mbit FRAM brings customers the benefit of eliminating a data-backup battery necessary for SRAM in some cases.

Fig.4 - Issues and solutions when replacing SRAM with non-volatile memory:

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution is committed to contribution to sustainable society while developing high-performance products. As an example, the company continues working on the development of low-power consumption FRAM products. With the reduction of power consumption, it aims to reduce CO2 emissions for less greenhouse gas.

Fujitsu will continue to satisfy the needs and requirements from the market and customers and also develop eco-friendly memory products.

About Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited

Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution focuses on high-quality and highly reliable non-volatile memory like Ferroelectric Random-Access Memory (FRAM) and Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM). Headquartered in Yokohama, it was established as a subsidiary of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited on March 31, 2020.

Through its global sales and development network, with sites in Japan and throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the company offers semiconductor memory solutions to the global marketplace. For more information, please see: https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/fsm/en/

View original content:

SOURCE Fujitsu Semiconductor Memory Solution Limited