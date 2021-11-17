Meritor Announces Collaboration with PACCAR on U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) SuperTruck 3 Program

TROY, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced plans to provide zero emission battery electric drivetrain technology to PACCAR for the SuperTruck 3 program.

SuperTruck 3 will fund projects to electrify medium- and heavy-duty freight trucks. Additional investment will boost vehicle efficiency and expand EV Infrastructure.

"We are excited to be working on the SuperTruck program again and proud of our contribution in each of the previous two initiatives," said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North America Aftermarket, Meritor. "As part of the project, Meritor Blue Horizon™ technology will be utilized to develop the next generation of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles."

"PACCAR is pleased to work with Meritor on the SuperTruck 3 program to extend our leadership in zero emission trucks," said John Rich, PACCAR senior chief technology officer.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With a more than 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States and is made up of approximately 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

