InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bag for Kitchen Compost Unit (TRO-401)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use a kitchen compost unit and often have trouble with waste accumulating behind the bag," said an inventor from Milton, Ontario. "With the new design of this bag, waste will stay contained securely inside."

He developed patent pending ULTIMATE ORGANIC BAG to provide a more effective alternative to traditional bags for a kitchen compost unit. Once installed it remains securely and resists sagging and leaking under the weight of accumulated organic waste. Safe, sanitary and environmentally friendly, this lightweight portable bag saves time and effort and is also easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, practical and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

