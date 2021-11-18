Klaviyo Partners with Talkspace to Provide Free Therapy to Entrepreneurs Company encourages businesses to take care of themselves this holiday season by accessing free therapy through Talkspace

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klaviyo , a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced a partnership with leading virtual behavioral healthcare company Talkspace . The initiative, aimed to support entrepreneurs during the busiest time of their year, enables Klaviyo customers to access flexible online, unlimited digital therapy via text, video, and audio.

"The holiday season is always stressful for entrepreneurs and businesses, but the past two years have been unlike any other," said Jenny Dearborn, chief people officer at Klaviyo. "Businesses are facing impossible challenges -- supply chain issues, labor shortages and more. Our hope is that this partnership will help our customers prioritize their own self-care routines and mental health -- so they're not just taking care of their customers, they're taking care of themselves, too."

Overall, holiday sales represent from 20 to 30 percent of annual retail sales each year, and 72 percent of entrepreneurs are directly or indirectly affected by mental health issues, according to a study by the University of California Berkeley. With this partnership, Klaviyo and Talkspace hope to bring valuable resources to entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"We at Talkspace understand the unique challenges entrepreneurs face, including feelings of burnout and isolation that have only intensified during the pandemic. By partnering with Klaviyo, we're looking to pay it forward to entrepreneurs by giving them free and convenient access to therapy during an already-stressful holiday season," said Erin Boyd, Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise, at Talkspace. "In doing so, we hope that business owners can prioritize themselves just as they prioritize their business and reap the life-changing benefits that therapy can offer."

Select businesses who register through the Klaviyo platform will be able to access two months of free therapy on Talkspace, on a first come, first served basis. For more information about the partnership, visit http://talkspace.com/klaviyo .

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo is a leading customer data and marketing automation platform dedicated to accelerating revenue and customer connection for online businesses. Klaviyo makes it easy to store, access, analyze and use transactional and behavioral data to power highly-targeted customer and prospect communications. The company's hybrid customer-data and marketing-platform model allows companies to grow by fostering direct relationships with customers, without giving up their valuable data to popular big-tech ad platforms. Over 275,000 innovative companies like Unilever, Custom Ink, Living Proof and Huckberry sell more with Klaviyo. Learn more at www.klaviyo.com .

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of September 2021, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and over 75 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com . To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/ .

