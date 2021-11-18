Neolith materializes its commitment to the U.S. market by multiplying its openings

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith the global leading company in the sintered stone industry, has just opened a new 4,200 square meters, state-of-the-art distribution center in New Jersey, servicing New York and the Tri-State area, in line with the company's aggressive strategic expansion in the North American market.

New 4,200 square meters, state-of-the-art distribution center in New Jersey, USA.

This opening follows recent openings of Atlanta, Georgia and Miami, Florida, adding over 9,500 square meters of extra surface in state-of-the-art centers. With this, Neolith completes directly and through its network of collaborating partners a total of 35 distribution centers, becoming the largest specialized sintered stone distribution network in the entire U.S. market.

"As we already announced in our expansion plan, the U.S. was one of our strategic markets and here we are, today, pleased to announce that we are materializing our commitment" said Jose Luis Ramon, CEO of Neolith Group.

Neolith responds this way to the growing demand it is having in the country by the vibrant community of architects and interior designers, for which the brand has employed a design team specialized in the U.S. market, creating a line of design, colours and collections especially thought to inspire the local market.

"This is just the beginning; it is going to be a great transformation and we will capitalize the huge potential it brings. The U.S. stands at the forefront of architecture and design worldwide while Neolith is the brand of choice for the world's most bold and innovative architects and designers. We are very pleased to be able to work side by side with them, with more intensity than ever, designing and creating unique spaces to be lived in, and this can only be achieved by providing an excellent service from start to end to deliver the best-in-class brand experience" says James Amendola, vice president for North America at Neolith.

An argument that is supported by the results of a survey conducted by the company at a global level, nearly 90 percent of architects and designers would recommend Neolith for their projects, for its ability to combine design and functionality, as well as for being the most sustainable in its category.

Sintered stone is a value at the forefront and Neolith is at the forefront of sintered stone. While environmental world leaders are nowadays pledging to cut carbon emissions, Neolith prides itself in being the first company in the category to become carbon neutral. Striving to continue being the greener and safer overall surface solution while strongly supporting a circular economy, Neolith is day-to-day enhancing its innovation program and product sustainability as demonstrated by its recent celebrated green technologies 90R and NeolEAT.

About Neolith

Founded in 2009, Neolith is the leading global brand in sintered stone. A revolutionary and innovative architectural surface made from natural materials and with superior technical characteristics, Neolith is ideal for the most demanding interior and exterior building projects. Designed and manufactured to satisfy the most stringent needs in the worlds of architecture and interior design, Neolith is renowned for its quality, versatility, durability, elegance and style as well as sustainability and practicality.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neolith