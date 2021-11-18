Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body.

Pacific Dental Services and American Diabetes Association Partner To Increase Awareness of the Link Between Oral Health and Diabetes Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a new partnership with Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), a leading dental support organization, to increase awareness of the link between periodontal disease and diabetes, and how oral health providers can assist patients in preventing and managing this chronic health condition. The timing of this announcement coincides with American Diabetes Month™, a month-long campaign that recognizes all forms of the disease–including Type 1, Type 2, gestational diabetes and prediabetes–along with the millions of Americans living with diabetes today and those who remain undiagnosed.



(PRNewsFoto/American Diabetes Association)

Educating others on the link between their oral health and overall health–what PDS and its supported practices call The Mouth-Body Connection®–is a priority for PDS. Research shows that harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can indicate and even cause systemic conditions throughout the body. Maladies of the mouth, including periodontal disease, may be linked with other medical conditions including diabetes, oral cancer, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and more.



According to the American Academy of Periodontology, people with diabetes are more likely to have periodontal disease than people without diabetes, probably because people with diabetes are more susceptible to contracting infections. In fact, periodontal disease is often considered a complication of diabetes.

"Oral health is the window to the entire body, and nearly 1 in 5 people with severe gum disease have type 2 diabetes and don't know it," said Charles D. Henderson, chief development officer for the American Diabetes Association. "Through our partnership and collaboration with Pacific Dental Services, we look forward to raising awareness about the connection between oral health and diabetes."



"Due to the bi-directional relationship of periodontal disease and diabetes, oral health care providers can truly make a difference in preventing and managing the disease," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of Pacific Dental Services. "We recognize the importance of dental and medical providers working more collaboratively together to improve the overall health of their patients and are investing heavily in this area – through clinical education as well as proven technology."

"Through this partnership with the ADA, PDS and its supported practices will have the ability to extend education and awareness of the Mouth-Body Connection even further, and ultimately improve the health of an even greater audience," said Daniel Burke, Chief Enterprise Strategy Officer of Pacific Dental Services."



In recognition of American Diabetes Month, PDS-supported practices distributed the latest issue of Generations of Smiles, an educational magazine produced by the Smile Generation® that aims to educate the public on the link between oral health and whole-body health. The issue focuses on the link between oral health and diabetes, and contains nutritional information, as well as a 60-second diabetes risk test developed by the ADA. Click HERE to read the issue.



About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 81 years the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the nearly 122 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).



About Pacific Dental Services

Founded in 1994, Pacific Dental Services ("PDS") is one of the country's leading dental support organizations, providing supported autonomy that enables dentists to concentrate on clinical excellence and the highest levels of cost-effective, comprehensive patient care. PDS originated the Private Practice + ® model to enable dentists to focus on their passion: serving patients. PDS also pioneered the concept of Modern Dentistry so that dentists are equipped to combine advances in the latest technology with the best operational practices and procedures, highly skilled support staff and a commitment to ongoing training and education. PDS continues to grow, with more than 850 supported dental offices across the United States. PDS has been on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America 14 times. PDS supported dentists aim to be the provider of choice in all the markets they serve and to develop Patients for Life™. For more information, visit us at pacificdentalservices.com.

Facebook: @pacificdentalservices and @experiencePDS

Instagram: @pacific.dental and @experiencePDS

LinkedIn: @pacific-dental-services

Twitter: @pacificdental

YouTube: @pacificdentaltv



About Smile Generation

The Smile Generation connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health. The Smile Generation network spans 850 dental offices in 25 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by Pacific Dental Services®. For more information, visit us at smilegeneration.com.

Facebook: @smilegen

Instagram: @smilegeneration

Twitter: @smilegen

YouTube: @SmileGenerationTV

Contact: Daisy Diaz, 703-253-4807

press@diabetes.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Diabetes Association