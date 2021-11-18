Shure And Jacob Collier Partner To Launch AONIC FREE True Wireless Earphones In Bold New Color Legendary Audio Innovator Brings Style, Freedom, and Studio-Quality Sound to Listeners Everywhere with Crimson Chrome AONIC FREE

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Jacob Collier and Shure have joined forces to launch an all-new Crimson Chrome edition of the AONIC FREE True Wireless Sound Isolating™ Earphones. Shure, a leading global audio electronics company with nearly 100 years of history shaping audio, has been a go-to brand for Jacob since he received an SM58® vocal microphone for his 11th birthday. During live performances and in the studio, Jacob trusts Shure gear, including microphones, in-ear monitors, and digital wireless systems. This next evolution of Shure and Jacob's collaboration brings technology from the studio to the street, providing the same high-quality Shure audio for consumers that so many artists and creators, like Jacob, rely on to record and perform.

Announced earlier this month in Graphite Gray, AONIC FREE have earned editorial praise from prominent consumer technology and audio reviewers. And with the holidays around the corner, a great-sounding pair of sound isolating earphones are at the top of many wish lists this year. The new, eye-catching Crimson Chrome Red edition of AONIC FREE expands color options while fusing style with function.

The partnership with Jacob brings to life our long-standing heritage of supporting musicians who have trusted Shure gear on stage, in the studio, and on the go. For decades, Shure microphones have been used by the world's most legendary musicians, including Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Aretha Franklin – to today's top artists like Jennifer Lopez and Luke Bryan. Now, we are proud to highlight how Jacob relies on Shure for all of his audio needs, whether he is in the studio or drawing inspiration on the go.

"I've grown up surrounded by music, and it's just magic for me. I'm fascinated by the inspiration the world offers," shared Jacob. "With Shure AONIC FREE earphones, I can bring the same legendary sound I trust when I create music with me in my pocket. Frankly, the AONIC FREE are the perfect option for anyone who wants studio-quality audio, anywhere."

"Jacob's close relationship with Shure and his discerning ear for the highest-quality audio made it a natural decision for us to work with him on this campaign," said Brooke Giddens, Head of Global Artists Marketing at Shure. "This collaboration is about making it possible for everyone to bring great, studio-quality sound with them to the places where they find inspiration. With the holidays quickly approaching, we're excited to offer the world-class listening experience of AONIC FREE in this bold Crimson Chrome Red."

Built To Provide Quality Audio and Freedom for Those on the Move

Shure AONIC FREE earphones, now available in Crimson Chrome, provide a hook-free, pocketable design united with the same unmatched studio-quality sound that artists, audiophiles, commuters, technophiles, and music lovers have relied on from the Company's AONIC line. AONIC FREE boasts top-notch call performance in a sleek, lightweight, and compact design with long-lasting battery life, meaning these earphones are ready for an on-the-go lifestyle and the adventure that lies ahead.

Engineered from decades of experience supporting legendary performers, AONIC FREE provides clear, studio-quality sound with deep bass. The sound is powered by a premium amplifier and driver combination that was rigorously tested and tuned together—providing an unparalleled listening experience tailored to individual preferences. In a world where personalization is expected, listeners can express their musical identity by tailoring their audio experience with the ShurePlus™ Play app's custom multi-band EQ and pre-sets.

Whether commuting to work or tuning out the drone of an airplane engine while preparing for takeoff, exceptional Sound Isolation technology is incorporated, blocking out most environmental noise. To hear immediate surroundings, Environmental Mode activates exterior microphones with just the press of a button—making it easy to hear traffic while traversing a busy city.

Notable key features and benefits include:

Sound Isolation Technology —Based on in-ear monitors worn by musicians for hours at a time on stage, AONIC FREE's combination of a foam sleeve and an ergonomically angled design comfortably blocks up to 37dB while providing a distortion-free, secure fit for use all day long.

Long-Lasting Battery Life —With 21 total hours of playback, the most epic playlists have met their match. The earphones provide seven hours of listening with two full additional charges from the pocket-friendly carrying case. A fast charge feature provides one hour of playback after only 15 minutes in the case. The case's form factor was designed to transport easily, so you will never be without a charge.

Crystal Clear Call Audio — AONIC FREE makes it easy to navigate calls no matter the situation . With strategically placed mics with beamforming DSP that intelligently picks up just your voice, noise suppression technology that blocks outside sound, and Auto Gain Control, AONIC FREE ensures your voice is heard – not the surrounding environment.

Optimal Usability —You have the freedom to customize volume, playback, and call control with a single press on either the left or right side. Button function can also be customized in the ShurePlus TM Play App.

Customizable EQ—When paired with the free ShurePlus PLAY App, listeners can personalize Environment Mode levels. Available for iOS and Android, the app is also a full-featured music player with EQ, supporting standard and hi-res music files. In addition to the feature controls, it lets you customize tone and voice prompts for important notifications, like power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery.

Pricing and Availability

AONIC FREE True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones are now available in both Graphite Gray and Crimson Chrome Red for a retail price of $199 USD. Purchase includes the earphones, a fit kit with Comply™ foam sleeves in S/M/L, pocketable charging case, and USB-C charging cable.

AONIC FREE Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones are now available at select retailers and at www.shure.com/en-US/products/earphones/aonic_free.

About Shure

Shure ( www.shure.com ) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

