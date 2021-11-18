Veeva CRM Innovations Power the New Hybrid Field Model

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today showcased its latest enhancements to Veeva CRM at the European Veeva Commercial and Medical Summit Connect. To meet evolving access dynamics and healthcare professional (HCP) preferences, Veeva has delivered a simplified experience to support engagement across in-person and digital channels. Field teams now gain a tailored experience on any device they choose as their work environments change.

"Veeva has played a key role in providing us with the capabilities to blend physical and digital interactions throughout the customer journey," said Alex Day, innovation and business excellence director, AstraZeneca. "Veeva CRM provides critical insights that put our customer-facing teams in the driver's seat, so they can tailor each interaction and deliver valuable, relevant experiences."

Device flexibility for where field teams work

Veeva CRM has been fully optimized to improve productivity with the right experience on the right device. Faster, more intuitive workflows help teams take needed actions across browsers, on Windows, or on the iPad. Veeva will continue to deliver additional device-specific applications, with macOS coming in early 2022 and new connected iPhone and Android apps later in the year.

Role-based applications for how field teams work

Veeva CRM delivers a purpose-built library of applications tailored to specific roles. For example, medical teams can now find, assemble, present, and share scientific content as easily from their home office as in the field. Other Veeva CRM apps are available for key account managers, event coordinators, marketing operations, and pharmacy sales.

"The hybrid approach requires more complete solutions that increase agility as field teams work remotely and in-person," said Arno Sosna, general manager, Veeva CRM. "We work closely with life sciences companies to help anticipate and adapt to changes in the commercial landscape, delivering key innovations that support the industry."

Veeva CRM is used by 42 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies, as well as growing biopharma innovators, to deliver best-in-class customer engagement. It provides the tracking, visibility, and insights life sciences organizations need to personalize both remote and in-person interactions with HCPs across channels.

To learn more about Veeva CRM, life sciences industry professionals can register for today's Veeva Commercial and Medical Summit Connect Europe at veeva.com/eu/summit. Biopharma leaders from AstraZeneca, Astellas, Boehringer Ingelheim, and LEO Pharma will discuss how they are adapting to changing commercial models. Veeva also released news about new Veeva CRM Engage Connect capabilities at today's Summit.

Additional Information

For more on Veeva CRM, visit: veeva.com/CRM

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

