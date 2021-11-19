Ball Corporation Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) has been named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and North America. This marks the eighth year the company has been recognized by DJSI for its sustainability practices across its aluminum packaging and aerospace businesses.

Ball scored 76/100 in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and performed in the 97th percentile (score date: Nov. 12, 2021).

"Now more than ever, businesses have an essential role to play in supporting their employees, their communities and the planet," said John A. Hayes, chairman and CEO of Ball. "This recognition is a testament to our well-rounded sustainability program, which is focused on continuously improving the environmental performance, social impact and economic returns of our business and enabling the circular economy in service of our customers, stakeholders and the planet. It's an honor to have earned this achievement alongside other sustainability leaders, and we look forward to continuing to advance aluminum's sustainability credentials and make industry-leading progress toward our goals."

Earlier this year, Ball released updated 2030 Sustainability Goals, which will drive action on 10 social and environmental areas: health, safety and well-being; diversity and inclusion; talent development; employee experience; community; real circularity; climate leadership; material health; resource efficiency; and responsible sourcing.

"We congratulate Ball for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for DJSI World and North America," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. The record number of companies participating in the 2021 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is evidence to the growing movement for ESG disclosure and transparency."

The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The DJSI, including the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), were launched in 1999 as the pioneering series of global sustainability benchmarks available in the market. The index family is comprised of global, regional and country benchmarks.

For more information on Ball's sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.ball.com/realcircularity. For more information about the DJSI methodology, please visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on Facebook or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," and similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements and any such statements should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, the cautionary statements referenced below. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in our Form 10-K, which are available on our website and at www.sec.gov. Additional factors that might affect: a) our packaging segments include product capacity, supply, and demand constraints and fluctuations and changes in consumption patterns; availability/cost of raw materials, equipment, and logistics; competitive packaging, pricing and substitution; changes in climate and weather; footprint adjustments and other manufacturing changes, including the startup of new facilities and lines; failure to achieve synergies, productivity improvements or cost reductions; unfavorable mandatory deposit or packaging laws; customer and supplier consolidation; power and supply chain interruptions; changes in major customer or supplier contracts or loss of a major customer or supplier; political instability and sanctions; currency controls; changes in foreign exchange or tax rates; and tariffs, trade actions, or other governmental actions, including business restrictions and shelter-in-place orders in any country or jurisdiction affecting goods produced by us or in our supply chain, including imported raw materials; b) our aerospace segment include funding, authorization, availability and returns of government and commercial contracts; and delays, extensions and technical uncertainties affecting segment contracts; c) the Company as a whole include those listed above plus: the extent to which sustainability-related opportunities arise and can be capitalized upon; changes in senior management, succession, and the ability to attract and retain skilled labor; regulatory actions or issues including those related to tax, ESG reporting, competition, environmental, health and workplace safety, including U.S. FDA and other actions or public concerns affecting products filled in our containers, or chemicals or substances used in raw materials or in the manufacturing process; technological developments and innovations; the ability to manage cyber threats; litigation; strikes; disease; pandemic; labor cost changes; rates of return on assets of the Company's defined benefit retirement plans; pension changes; uncertainties surrounding geopolitical events and governmental policies both in the U.S. and in other countries, including policies, orders, and actions related to COVID-19; reduced cash flow; interest rates affecting our debt; and successful or unsuccessful joint ventures, acquisitions and divestitures, and their effects on our operating results and business generally.

Ball Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ball Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ball Corporation