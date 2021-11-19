Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Lloyd B. Minor to Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today the appointment of Lloyd B. Minor, M.D. to the Caris Board of Directors, effective immediately. Following the appointment of Dr. Minor, the Board will be comprised of 11 directors.

The Caris Life Sciences Board is composed of a diverse group of leaders with distinct perspectives. Many of the current directors have held leadership roles at major domestic and international companies, academic and scientific organizations, and governmental agencies.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Minor to the Caris Board," said David D. Halbert, Chairman and CEO of Caris Life Sciences. "Dr. Minor's combined expertise in academia and science has established him as a leading advocate for innovation in the field of precision healthcare and his perspectives will be invaluable as we reinvent the way medicine is practiced, and pursue our vision to improve patient outcomes across all disease types worldwide."

"I am pleased to join the Caris Board, and welcome the opportunity to contribute to Caris' future growth and success as the company advances innovative technologies," said Dr. Minor. "I look forward to working alongside fellow board members, and Caris' management team, to collectively revolutionize patient care."

Lloyd B. Minor, M.D., is a scientist, surgeon and academic leader. He is the Carl and Elizabeth Naumann Dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine, a position he has held since December 2012. As dean, Dr. Minor plays an integral role in setting strategy for the clinical enterprise of Stanford Medicine, an academic medical center that includes the Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford Health Care, and Stanford Children's Health and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. He also oversees the quality of Stanford Medicine's physician practices and growing clinical networks. An advocate for innovation, Dr. Minor has provided significant support for fundamental science and for clinical and translational research at Stanford. Through bold initiatives in medical education and increased support for Ph.D. students, Dr. Minor is committed to inspiring and training future leaders. Before coming to Stanford, Dr. Minor was provost and senior vice president for academic affairs of The Johns Hopkins University. During his time as provost, Dr. Minor launched many university-wide initiatives such as the Gateway Sciences Initiative to support pedagogical innovation, and the Doctor of Philosophy Board to promote excellence in Ph.D. education. He worked with others around the university and health system to coordinate the Individualized Health Initiative, which aimed to use genetic information to transform health care. In 2012, Dr. Minor was elected to the National Academy of Medicine, formerly the Institute of Medicine.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

