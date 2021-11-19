MrBeast, Markiplier, Dream, Corpse Husband and more will join The Game Theorists for a third installment of their award-winning charity livestream

The Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge for St. Jude returns on Giving Tuesday with new games, top guests, sponsors benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital MrBeast, Markiplier, Dream, Corpse Husband and more will join The Game Theorists for a third installment of their award-winning charity livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Content creators MatPat and his wife Stephanie, aka The Game Theorists, return with their double-award-winning charity livestream called The Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge for St. Jude at noon CT on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. The goal is to raise $1 million to benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)

This year's stream will be bigger than ever with top-tier guests appearing during the 10-hour event to fundraise through interactive competitions, musical performances and video game face-offs. The livestream will also feature heartwarming patient stories. After raising $3.1 million last year to help end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, The Game Theory $1,000,000 Challenge was recognized with the 2021 Streamy Award for Social Good.

"MatPat and Stephanie are true friends to the kids of St. Jude. We're in awe of the ingenious and fun ways they have engaged other content creators from around the world year after year," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "The selfless support of the gaming community helps make it possible for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to continue accelerating its research and delivering lifesaving treatment to help kids around the globe as outlined in its six-year, $11.5 billion strategic plan."

This year the content creator duo will be joined by guests Alex Hirsch, Aphmau, Binging with Babish, CaptainSparklez, Corpse Husband, DanTDM, Dawko, Derek Muller, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, Jaiden Animation, Jake Roper (Vsauce 3), Jason Ritter, Keith Habersberger (Try Guys), Louis Weisz, Mark Rober, Markiplier, Marques Brownlee, Matt Amodio, Mr Beast, Ned Fulmer (Try Guys), Odd1sOut, Rhett & Link, Rosanna Pansino, Safiya Nygaard, Sapnap, Simone Giertz, Tommyinit, Tubbo, Tyler Williams, Wilbur Soot, William Osman, ZHC and others.

For every $10 donation, viewers will be entered into a giveaway to win one of several prizes. The stream's top 100 donors will receive a limited-edition gold foil shirt, and the top 10 individual donors will receive an event hoodie.

YouTube Originals is the title sponsor of this year's event and welcomes the support of other corporate partners including Leslie's Pool Supplies, American Airlines, Simon Property Group and Giving Good™ by Blackhawk Network.

To learn more about the stream and donate, visit stjude.org/gametheory.

Additional ways to help raise funds and awareness for St. Jude kids this Giving Tuesday include:

Giving Tuesday aligns with the St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, an annual holiday campaign that brings together corporate partners, generous consumers and celebrities to raise funds for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude.

Childhood cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem. Donations from supporters worldwide are needed to accelerate research and treatment as St Jude embarks on its $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to impact the more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital