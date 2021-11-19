Top 10 National Homebuilder Announces Four New Communities in Dallas-Fort Worth

Century Communities and Century Complete to bring more than 900 new homes to the metro area

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, announced upcoming communities from both of its homebuilding brands—Century Communities and Century Complete—in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market. This marks the first time the company has operated in what is now the nation's fourth-largest metro area. Combined, Century Communities and Century Complete currently have four new communities slated to open through 2022 that will add more than 900 new homes to the market.

CENTURY COMMUNITIES BRAND

As the company's namesake brand, Century Communities has been building on its vision of delivering A Home For Every Dream™ to homebuyers across the nation since 2002. Century Communities is proud to announce its first community, coming to the Dallas Fort-Worth area in 2022 with a versatile selection of single-family homes, boasting popular included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CCSDallas.

"We've been waiting for the right time to enter the Dallas-Fort Worth market, so it's a thrill to officially announce our first homes here," said Brian Fogarty, Texas regional president for Century Communities. "We're excited to offer buyers the lifestyle, amenities and contemporary design that they're looking for in a new home today."

CENTURY COMPLETE BRAND

A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, the Century Complete brand boasts a streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Century Complete will launch in three new communities, offering homebuyers an inspired selection of single-family homes with contemporary open-concept layouts and desirable included features like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and Shaker-style cabinetry.

"It was a natural next step for Century Complete to expand to Dallas-Fort Worth, which boasts a great variety of desirable locations around the metro area that also serve as a perfect fit for our streamlined, affordable and online homebuying model," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete.

NEW HOME OFFERINGS FROM CENTURY COMMUNITIES:

Overland Grove | Forney, Texas

Opening spring 2022 from the mid $300s

Single-family homes (700+ homesites) featuring ranch and two-story floor plans

Spacious homes ranging from 1,900 to over 3,000 square feet, with versatile designs that boast a wide mix of bedroom counts and flexible living spaces—including bonus rooms, multi-gen living and more depending on the plan

Planned community with exceptional on-site amenities already available to homeowners, such as the Grove Amenity Center, a resort-style pool with shaded cabanas, picnic areas, a dog park, a disc golf course, trails, a fishing pond and more

Part of the highly regarded Forney Independent School District—with the brand-new O.B. Johnson Elementary School currently under construction within Overland Grove

Desirable location east of Dallas , offering small-town charm with quick access to Historic Downtown Forney . Convenient routes to Dallas via US Highway 80 and Interstate 20.

FM 548/Walnut Lane & Overland Grove Boulevard

Forney, TX 75126

For questions about Century Communities, please call 214.304.7064.

Resort-style pool & amenity center | Overland Grove in Forney, Texas

NEW HOME OFFERINGS FROM CENTURY COMPLETE:

Brand-new floor plans: New Century Complete communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will boast an all-new lineup of brick exteriors with contemporary open-concept layouts, including a mix of single- and two-story options with included covered patios!

Inheritance Estates | Springtown, Texas

Coming soon from the mid $200s

Single-family homes (47 homesites)

Single-story floor plans and covered patios

3 to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,776 square feet

Positioned to provide quick access to all that Fort Worth has to offer, the community maintains a peaceful small-town feel with close proximity to Springtown's charming Main Street. Residents will also enjoy access to a 33-acre park with fields, sports courts, disc golf and more.

Spring Branch Trail North & 5th Street

Springtown, TX 76082

Middlefield Estates | Dallas, Texas

Coming soon from the low $200s

Single-family homes (88 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans with covered patios

4 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,180 square feet

Desirable location in southeast Dallas near the Trinity River, where residents will enjoy convenient proximity to I-20 and I-45 with quick access to downtown Dallas .

Middlefield Street & Bur Oak

Dallas, TX 75253

Sperling Place Farms | Ferris, Texas

Coming soon from the mid $200s

Single-family homes (78 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans with covered patios

4 to 5 bed, 2 to 3 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,180 square feet

Tranquil location with a fast drive to downtown Dallas via I-45, with outdoor attractions like Bear Creek Nature Park also within easy reach.

Sperling Lane & Brant Drive

Ferris, TX 75125

For questions about Century Complete, please call 817.886.2974.

Century Complete Covington Plan | Elevation A | New Floor Plan in Dallas-Fort Worth

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

