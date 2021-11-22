Delaware Department of Education, DuPont and Discovery Education Launch First-of-Its-Kind Partnership Supporting STEM, Career, and Technical Education Statewide

DOVER, Del., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE), DuPont (NYSE: DD) and Discovery Education today announced a new, first-of-its-kind partnership that will increase student access to high-quality STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) instructional resources, as well as instructional materials and other supports to enhance career and technical education programs across the state. The three-year partnership program directly supports the Delaware Pathways initiative -- an innovative effort helping students develop the academic, technical, and employability skills needed for successful, in-demand jobs across Delaware.

"Acquiring academic knowledge, technical skills, and meaningful work experience gives students the freedom to choose their life's path," said Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting. "This new partnership provides Delaware students an even better opportunity to develop the skills needed for the careers of tomorrow. Thus, I look forward to supporting the progress of this exciting new collaboration."

"Connecting what is being taught in the classroom to Delaware employers is critical," said Luke Rhine, Director, Career & Technical Education and STEM Initiatives at the Delaware Department of Education. "The resources provided through this partnership will support middle school and high school teachers as they build bridges between classrooms and careers for all students. We are thankful for partners like DuPont who share our goals related to STEM- and career-focused education."

DuPont is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people everywhere, inspiring and cultivating the next generation of problem solvers, innovative thinkers, and lifelong learners that fuel discovery. Through this partnership, DuPont is taking a leadership role helping to develop a stronger, more diverse, equitable and inclusive talent pipeline to fill critically needed STEM jobs across the U.S. This partnership also builds on the company's long-standing support of increasing access to STEM education programs that provide hands-on, inquiry-based learning in elementary to post-doctoral classrooms, and the professional learning needed for educators to make these efforts possible.

"DuPont is proud to fully fund this new initiative benefiting the Delaware communities we call home," said Jon Kemp, President, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "Together with the Delaware Department of Education and Discovery Education, we are creating not only more equitable learning environments in which all students have access to the resources and experiences they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond, but also a deeper, more diverse pool of talent that will drive economic prosperity across Delaware. We are excited to get started on this important work!"

Supporting this partnership is Discovery Education's K-12 daily learning platform. Facilitating engaging instruction in the classroom, remote environment, after school programs or wherever learning is taking place, Discovery Education connects students and teachers to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, and more. These resources, sourced from trusted partners are made available to Delaware's educators and students through Schoology, which is the statewide learning management system, and are aligned to state and national standards to help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

As part of this new partnership, Delaware's educators will also receive ongoing professional learning designed to help them realize the return on this education technology investment and connect them to the broader Discovery Education Community. This global community of education professionals connects members in school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable networking, idea sharing, and inspiration.

DuPont's support of Delaware Pathways is part of its commitment as the newest member of the STEM Careers Coalition (SCC). The Coalition unites a range of industries around the common goals of empowering educators to teach STEM effectively in the classroom, fostering and promoting quality education, and building the next generation of STEM solution-seekers with an intentional focus on fostering and improving racial and gender equity. The STEM Careers Coalition seeks to prepare 10 million students for the future of work by 2025 through equitable access to digital content and experiences that engage students in instruction, build foundational STEM knowledge, and develop the critical skills students need for college and career success.

"Discovery Education looks forward to collaborating closely with the Delaware Department of Education and DuPont on this exciting new initiative benefiting all middle school and high school students across the state," said Scott Kinney, Discovery Education's Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we are providing the resources that Delaware's teachers need to provide students personalized learning pathways to fulfill their educational goals and career aspirations."

Delaware educators can find out more about accessing the new resources available through this partnership by emailing deleducators@Discoveryed.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 140 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

About Delaware Pathways

Delaware Pathways is an education to employment partnership, connecting young people and employers. The program currently serves more than 55 percent of all youth in grades 9 to 12 across the State of Delaware offering young people the opportunity to earn college credit, industry recognized credentials, and relevant work experiences through in-demand career pathways that connect k12, higher education, and the workforce. The initiative is also working to expand the state's registered apprenticeship system through youth apprenticeship models and is working with higher education partners to expand credential and degree opportunities for youth and adult learners. The program centers student identity and empowerment within the context of a high-quality education system, caring community partners, and dedicated employers. For more information please visit: https://delawarepathways.org/.

